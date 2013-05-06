(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria S.A., Taipei Branch (BBVA Taipei) National ratings of
Long-Term
'AA-(twn)' and Short-Term 'F1+(twn)'. The Outlook is Negative.
Rating Action Rationale
BBVA Taipei's ratings and Outlook are in line with those of
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria (BBVA, rated BBB+/Negative), of which BBVA Taipei is
a branch and
part of the same legal entity (See "Fitch Downgrades Santander &
BBVA to
'BBB+'/Negative Outlook on Sovereign Action'' at
www.fitchratings.com).
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings of BBVA Taipei capture its legal status as a branch
of BBVA and the
highly-integrated nature of its operations with the head office.
Under Taiwanese
regulations the head office also has a legal obligation to
support any liquidity
needs that a branch is not able to cover on its own.
Rating Sensitivities
Any rating action on BBVA could trigger a similar rating action
on BBVA Taipei's
ratings.
BBVA Taipei was converted to a branch in early 2012 and
currently has a small
asset pool. Taiwan is viewed by the bank as a strategically
important market and
branch conversion is part of the bank's expansion plans in
Asia.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012; and "National Ratings - Methodology Update" dated
19 January 2011;
are available at www.fitchratings.com:
