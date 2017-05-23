(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Becton,
Dickinson and Company's (BDX) senior unsecured Euro notes
offering. The company
intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the
purchase of
existing notes pursuant to the tender, to fund the purchase and
retirement of
debt in open market transactions, or otherwise, for general
corporate purposes.
A full list of ratings appears at the end of the release. The
ratings apply to
approximately $10.3 billion of debt outstanding at March 31,
2017. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bard Acquisition Strategically Sound: BDX recently announced
plans to acquire
Bard for total consideration of about $26 billion including
assumption of Bard's
debt. Fitch believes the acquisition makes strategic sense, and
that the
combination will expand BDX's product offerings in infection
prevention and
medication management. While BDX already has leading positions
in these two
areas, the addition of Bard's portfolio will enable BDX to
supply healthcare
providers with a more complete set of therapeutic tools. The
acquisition will
also give BDX opportunities to drive high-growth platforms in
vascular access
and biosurgery, as well as a platform on which to build Bard's
relatively
early-phase expansion into international markets.
Extended High Leverage: The Bard acquisition will occur fairly
quickly on the
heels of the $12 billion acquisition of CareFusion in 2015,
extending a period
of elevated leverage. The 'BBB-' rating reflects Fitch's
expectation that BDX
will follow a similar deleveraging path as it did after the
purchase of
CareFusion; as of its earnings call on May 2, 2017, BDX's debt
leverage (Total
Debt/EBITDA) declined to below 3x, which was within two years of
the CareFusion
acquisition.
Fitch expects pro forma leverage at the Bard acquisition closing
of roughly
4.7x, and assuming a relatively smooth integration, the company
should easily
generate enough cash flow to reduce debt to below the 3.5x level
that Fitch
views as consistent with the 'BBB-' rating within two years.
Based on Fitch's
EBITDA forecast for the combined company, BDX will need to pay
down slightly
more than $2 billion of debt within the two years following the
transaction to
reduce leverage to 3.5x. Assuming a slightly increasing
dividend, Fitch
forecasts annual FCF generation post-acquisition of greater than
$2 billion.
This deleveraging trajectory is also consistent with the plan
the company has
articulated to reduce debt to below 3x EBITDA over a three-year
period.
Recent Acquisitive Posture: BDX has recently increased its
acquisitive posture
with its bid for Bard and the acquisition of CareFusion in 2015,
and Fitch
believes this shift makes strategic sense. The evolving dynamics
of healthcare
reimbursement, including the increasing need for manufacturers
and innovators to
demonstrate the value of their products to command market share
and pricing
growth, has contributed to consolidation in the medical device
industry. BDX has
historically been only modestly acquisitive, evidenced by the
fact that it has
cumulatively executed roughly $500 million of net cash
acquisitions since fiscal
2000, excluding CareFusion.
Solid and Improving Operations: BDX has improved operations
during the past four
years, as is evidenced by top-line growth, expanding margins and
generating
increasingly positive FCF. The ongoing successful integration of
CareFusion
bodes well for the prospects of integrating Bard and realizing
the approximately
$300 million of cost synergies targeted as part of the return
profile of the
transaction.
Expected Strong FCF: Fitch expects normalized annual FCF of the
combined firm to
be greater than $2 billion. Fitch's expectation of moderately
accelerating
organic revenue growth and expanding margins will drive the
improved cash
generation. The stepped-up FCF generation will be necessary in
order for BDX to
pay down sufficient debt to reduce leverage to below the 3.5x
level consistent
with the 'BBB-' rating.
Offering Value to Providers: Many of the combined firm's
products are on the
right side of the value equation in health care. Reducing
infection rates,
improving medication compliance, and increasing provider
efficiency all
contribute to improving treatment outcomes for patients.
Improved outcomes and
reduction in medication loss, theft, and shelf-life expiries
also help to reduce
costs to providers. The company develops products that offer a
strong value
proposition, which should support the firm's ability to continue
negotiating
favorable payment terms with customers.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
The combined Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) and C. R. Bard,
Inc. (Bard)
would be a broadly diversified company with leading market
positions in the
majority of product platforms and treatment segments in which it
operates. The
combination also places the firm in the top-tier of medical
device, diagnostics
and product firms in terms of size and scale. A large portion of
sales will be
generated by consumable and disposable products, reducing BDX's
exposure to
potential pricing headwinds to sale of larger and more expensive
capital
equipment and implantable medical devices. Improving operations,
a stable
operating environment and an ability to consistently generate
meaningfully
positive FCF support the company's credit profile. However, its
recently
increased acquisitive stance weighs on the rating profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Bard acquisition closes early in BDX's fiscal 2018 and is
financed
substantially as proposed, with $1.7 billion balance sheet cash,
$12.85 billion
of equity and equity-linked securities that quality for 100%
equity treatment
under Fitch's criteria, $1.6 billion assumed Bard debt and $10
billion in new
debt.
--Organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits.
--EBITDA margin increases to 32%-33%, with the achievement of
cost synergies
from the Bard acquisition.
--Normalized annual FCF (CFO - CapEx - Dividends) of $2
billion-$2.5 billion
post-acquisition.
--Leverage to decrease to 3.5x within two years of the Bard
acquisition closing
due to a combination of EBITDA growth and debt paydown.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
--BDX generates continued strong operating performance that
produces
consistently positive and increasing FCF.
--The integration of Bard and the related $300 million of cost
synergies are
largely achieved by 2020.
--The company demonstrates the willingness, a rationale and an
ability to
maintain leverage durably below 3.0x, with acquisitions driving
leverage above
that for only relatively short periods of 12-24 months.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
--BDX fails to generate stable operating performance, and FCF
materially and
durably deteriorates.
--The integration of Bard and the related $300 million of cost
synergies fall
substantially short of expectations.
--Leverage fails to decline below 3.5x by within two years of
the Bard
acquisition;
--The company pursues a more aggressive capital deployment
stance regarding
acquisitions and/or share repurchases.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: BDX presently has sufficient liquidity,
including a $2.25
billion revolving credit facility. Liquidity is bolstered by
consistently strong
cash generation. Fitch expects liquidity to remain strong
throughout the
forecast period.
FCF to Reduce Debt Post-Acquisition: BDX will finance the Bard
acquisition with
a combination of term loan debt, unsecured bonds and equity.
Pre-payable term
loans of $2.25 billion and near-term bond maturities
(approximately $4.13
billion) will allow BDX to reduce leverage through debt
reduction over the next
three years. Fitch expects that BDX will direct most of the cash
it generates
toward debt repayment until it reaches total debt to EBITDA of
3x, at which
point debt will likely be refinanced rather than retired.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently has the following ratings:
Becton, Dickinson and Company
-- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';Stable Outlook;
-- Senior Unsecured Credit Facility 'BBB-';
-- Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0510
Date of Relevant Committee: May 2, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from
those contained in
the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity
or obligor are
disclosed below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria
(pub. 27 Apr
2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001