(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
property
developer Beijing Capital Land Ltd's (BCL; BB+/Negative) private
placement of
CNY1bn 5.75% guaranteed notes due 2017 an expected 'BB+(EXP)'
rating. The notes
are issued under its USD1,000m guaranteed medium term note and
perpetual
securities programme and will be consolidated with the CNY2bn
5.75% guaranteed
notes due 2017 issued on 17 February 2014 to form a single
series.
The offshore yuan notes, to be issued by Central Plaza
Development Ltd, are
rated at the same level as BCL's senior unsecured rating because
they will be
irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by BCL's wholly owned
subsidiary
International Financial Center Property Ltd. (IFC). Under the
terms of the
programme, BCL has granted a keepwell deed and deed of equity
interest purchase
undertaking for the offshore yuan notes.
The final rating on the offshore yuan notes will be published on
the issue date
of 4 April.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage Moderated But Volatile: BCL's leverage, measured by the
net
debt/adjusted inventory ratio, moderated to 36% in 2013 from 47%
in 2012, helped
by a strong increase in development sales in the last two months
of 2013. The
sharp increase in investment property assets (a total of
CNY3.5bn in 1H13 and
2012) reversed in 2H13 following asset disposals. BCL's
intention to grow at a
faster pace, which will require continued increase in land and
construction
expenditure, is likely to result in more volatile leverage. To
achieve faster
growth without increasing pressure on its credit metrics, BCL
needs to sustain
an improvement in contracted sales above the 2013 level of
CNY19.6bn.
Contracted Sales Outlook Uncertain: Contracted sales in 2013
were volatile -
they increased by only 14% yoy in January-October, but surged
160% yoy in
November-December. Strong reliance on sales in Beijing and
Tianjin (60% of total
sales in 2013, 41% in 2012) could result in lumpy sales and
reduced cash-flow
visibility. Furthermore, sales uncertainty could increase with
the tightening of
home-purchase restrictions in Tier 1 cities and intense
competition for land.
However, Fitch believes that BCL's fast-churn mass-market
business model targets
the right market.
Investment Property Contribution Weak: Because of the long
gestation period for
investment properties, they do not yet contribute meaningfully
to BCL's
earnings. In addition, its outlet malls will likely take
significantly longer to
stabilise and achieve profitable yields. These factors have
resulted in a
reduced focus by BCL in the expansion of its investment property
business. As a
result, the ratio of recurring rental EBITDA to interest expense
will remain
negligible over the next two to three years.
Sufficient Liquidity: BCL had CNY11.3bn cash and RMB65.6bn in
unused bank credit
facilities. Fitch expects the group to maintain sufficient
liquidity to fund
development costs, land premium payments and debt obligations
during 2013-15 due
to its diversified funding channels from both onshore and
offshore capital
markets, strong support from its partners China Development Bank
and Singaporean
government investment company GIC Private Limited, and its
flexible land
acquisition strategy.
Benefits from Parent and Partners: BCL is 45.58%-owned by
Beijing Capital Group
Ltd, which has acquired a low-cost land bank in prime locations
throughout China
through local infrastructure development with local governments.
Beijing Capital
Group's land-incubation strategy provides land bank resources
for BCL at a low
cost. In addition, BCL's partnership with GIC and China
Development Bank since
2003 has produced additional funding channels and liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory leverage remaining above 40% over
the next 12-18
months
- Monthly contracted sales in 2014 consistently increasing at
less than 20% yoy
- EBITDA margins (adjusted for capitalised interest) falling
below 25% (28.8% at
end-June 2013)
- Any signs of increase in net debt to fund additional
investment property
expansion in the next 12-18 months
- Any signs of weakening in Beijing Capital Group's land
incubation strategy
and/or weaker ties with its strategic partners
Positive rating action in the immediate future is unlikely given
BCL is on
Negative Outlook, although the Outlook may revert to Stable if
BCL's performance
and leverage ratios improve to sit more comfortably within
thresholds that, if
reached, may trigger negative rating action.
