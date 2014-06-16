(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Beijing Infrastructure Investment's (BII; A+/Stable)
USD2bn medium-term note (MTN) programme an expected rating of 'A+(EXP)' and the proposed senior
unsecured Chinese yuan notes to be issued under the programme an expected rating of
'A+(EXP)'. Notes issued under the MTN program may be in any currency or of any
tenor. The proceeds of the proposed Chinese yuan notes issued will be used
primarily for the development of the urban railway transit system in Beijing, as
working capital and for general corporate purposes.
The notes under the MTN programme will be issued by Eastern Creation II
Investment Holdings Ltd, and are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
Beijing Infrastructure Investment (Hong Kong) Limited (BII HK), a wholly owned
subsidiary of BII. The notes under the MTN programme will be senior unsecured
obligations of BII HK and also rank pari passu with all other obligations of BII
HK.
In place of a guarantee, BII has granted a keepwell and liquidity support deed
and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure that BII HK has
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee for
the notes under the MTN programme.
The notes under the MTN programme are rated at the same level as BII's IDR,
given the strong link between BII HK and BII and because the keepwell and
liquidity support deed and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking transfer
the ultimate responsibility of payment to BII.
In Fitch's opinion, both the keepwell and liquidity support deed and the deed of
equity interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention from BII to
ensure that BII HK has sufficient funds to honour the debt obligations. The
agency also believes BII intends to maintain its reputation and credit profile
in the international offshore market, and is unlikely to default on its offshore
obligations. Additionally, a default by BII HK could have significant negative
repercussions on BII for any future offshore funding.
Fitch would like to emphasise that the MTN programme's rating is for the
programme in general and each individual issue under it may not be assigned the
same rating as the programme's.
The final ratings on the proposed MTN programme and CNY notes are contingent
upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Beijing Municipality: BII's ratings are credit linked to the Beijing
Municipality, the capital of China. BII provides urban rail transport services
and is 100% owned by the municipality. A multi-year funding integration with the
municipal budget, strong government oversight of its capital expenditure and
borrowing plan, and the strategic importance of BII to the municipality result
in a strong likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed. Therefore, BII is
classified as a dependent public sector entity under Fitch Ratings' criteria.
Ongoing Funding from Municipality: BII's operations are heavily subsidised by
the Beijing Municipality. The municipal government has also committed to provide
annual capital grants of CNY15.5bn for 2013-35 to continue subsidising BII's
operations and to cover BII's funding needs to expand its rail network.
Strong Fiscal Performance of Beijing: Beijing Municipality has robust budgetary
performance, a strong and well-diversified fundamental socio-economic profile
and a very close relationship with the central government (A+/Stable) as the
capital city. The resilient property market in Beijing also strengthens the
municipality's fiscal flexibility. These strengths are partly mitigated by its
moderately high tax-supported municipal debts, contingent liabilities arising
from its municipal government-owned entities as well as relatively weak
transparency.
Important Role in Urban Transportation: BII is the sole urban rail transport arm
of the Beijing Municipality through which the government executes its rail
transportation policy. Underground rail transportation has become the key
solution to the city's heavy congestion in surface transportation, which stems
from rapid population growth.
Tight Control by Beijing: The members of both the board of directors and board
of supervision of BII are mainly appointed by the municipal government of
Beijing. BII's rail network development plan needs approvals from the central
government's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), while BII's
related financing plan and debt level are also closely monitored by the
municipal government. Moreover, BII is also required to report its quarterly
operational and financial results to the municipal government.
Network Expansion: Under the plan approved by NDRC, BII's rail network will
expand from 442km to 664km by 2016. The ambitious expansion increases the
entity's execution risk and financial burden. Moreover, the aggressive
development plan by BII's 29.8% owned listed property development subsidiary,
Metro Land Corporation Ltd., also makes the entity more vulnerable to headwinds
in China's volatile property market.
BII undertakes investment, financing, initial stage planning, operation and
development of the urban rail transit system in Beijing. As at end-2013, there
were 17 inter-connecting lines in operation in the Beijing urban rail transit
system, out of which the company operated 14 lines.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Significant changes to BII's strategic importance or a diluted government
shareholding and/or reduced explicit and implicit municipal government support
could lead to wider rating gap between BII and Beijing Municipality.
A negative rating action could also stem from a weaker fiscal performance and/or
greater indebtedness of the municipal government resulting in a lowering of
Fitch's internal assessment of Beijing's creditworthiness.
Any rating action on BII would be replicated with similar rating actions on the
MTN programme and the rated notes.