(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Belarusian National Reinsurance Organisation (Belarus Re) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Belarus Re's 100% state ownership, the reinsurer's exclusive position in the local reinsurance sector underpinned by legislation, and strong underwriting profitability. The rating also takes into account the relatively low quality of the reinsurer's investment portfolio. The Belarusian state has established an exclusive position for Belarus Re as the national monopoly reinsurer. The aim of this is to promote national reinsurance and raise the capacity of the local insurance sector. Although there is no formal support agreement between the state and the company, there is a track record of state support through significant capital injections at inception and in recent years. The regulation obliges local primary insurers to cede risks exceeding the permitted net retention of 20% of their equity. These obligatory cessions as well as any voluntary cessions of risks below the threshold need to be offered to Belarus Re first. The reinsurer has the right to reject both types of cessions and in practice is often involved at the primary underwriting of large risks. Belarus Re's monopoly has been introduced gradually with its share in compulsory cessions growing from 10% in 2006 to 100% in 2014. Fitch's assessment of Belarus Re's risk-adjusted capital adequacy concludes that the company is adequately capitalised for its rating. The insurer nominally maintains an exceptionally strong level of capital relative to its current business volumes with the Solvency I-like statutory ratio standing at 44x at end-6M14. However, Fitch believes that Belarus Re's economic capital adequacy is not as strong as the statutory solvency ratio implies since the regulator's formula does not take asset risk into account. Risks on the asset side of the reinsurer's balance sheet are highly concentrated and directly linked to the sovereign credit profile. Belarus Re has demonstrated strong underwriting results with the combined ratio averaging 70% in 2009-2013. Favourable claims experience and conservative pricing in most lines of business have been the key factors behind these strong results. The regulatory cap of 4% on commissions paid for inwards obligatory cessions (removed in 2014) has also helped Belarus Re to generate underwriting profit in previous years. With a cumulative inflation rate of 196% in 2011-2013 Belarus was treated as a hyperinflationary domicile under IFRS reporting. Belarus Re's hyperinflation loss on the net monetary position reached BYR166bn in 2013, almost fully offsetting the reinsurer's operating profit of BYR164bn in the same year. As the country's peak inflation rate of 108.7% in 2011 will drop out from the three-year corridor for the application of the IFRS hyperinflation standard, Fitch expects Belarus Re to demonstrate stronger net income in 2014. Belarus Re makes intensive use of retrocession with an average of 54% of premiums ceded in 2009-2013. Most cessions are made to strong international reinsurers, although select single large risks may be ceded to insurers in developing countries if the risks involve the economic interests of those countries. The effectiveness of Belarus Re's retrocession programme has not been seriously tested since at least 2009, as the claims experience has been favourable. Domestic cessions are said to be monitored to limit accumulations. At the sector level, Fitch believes Belarusian insurers have significant exposure to financial risks insurance, which transfers credit risks from the banking sector and bond investors. As there is no reinsurance of high credit quality available for this kind of risks, Belarusian insurers have to spread these risks within the country. Belarus Re is also exposed to these risks (14% of GPW) in 2014, although the highest single net retention per policy under this line was less than 13% of the reinsurer's IFRS-based capital at end-2013. Most insured credit risks are also linked to the state-owned issuers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in Fitch's view of the financial condition of the Republic of Belarus or any significant change in Belarus Re's relationship with the government would be very likely to have a direct impact on the company's rating. 