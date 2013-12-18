(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to
Bermuda's BMD50 million senior notes maturing Dec. 16, 2023. The notes have a
coupon rate of 4.75%.
The net proceeds from the issuance of the notes will be deposited in the Sinking
Fund established in 1993 as a separate legal entity for the repayment of
government borrowings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is in line with Bermuda's long-term local currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'AA-' with a Negative Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating would be sensitive to any changes in Bermuda's long-term local
currency IDR. On June 7, 2013, Fitch downgraded Bermuda's long-term local
currency IDR to 'AA-' from 'AA+' and revised the Outlook to Negative from
Stable.