JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned ratings to
Indonesia-based PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk's (BII;
AAA(idn)/Stable)
proposed rupiah sharia bond programme, subordinated bond
programme and the first
tranche to be issued this year under these programmes. The
ratings are as
follows:
- Sharia senior bond programme 2014 of up to IDR1trn, assigned
National
Long-Term (LT) Rating of 'AAA(idn)'
- Sharia senior bond with maturity of three years, assigned
National LT rating
of 'AAA(idn)'
- Subordinated bond programme 2014 of up to IDR3trn, assigned
National LT Rating
of 'AA(idn)'
- Subordinated bond with maturity of seven years, assigned
National LT Rating of
'AA(idn)'
The sharia senior bond tranche 1 issue will be up to IDR300bn in
size and the
subordinated bond issue tranche 1 will be up to IDR1.5trn in
size. The proceeds
will be used to support the company's business growth.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed senior debt is rated at the same level as BII's
National Long-Term
Ratings as it constitutes direct, unsubordinated and senior
unsecured
obligations of the company and rank equally with all other
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
The proposed subordinated debt is rated two notches below BII's
National
Long-Term Rating - one notch for loss severity (reflecting the
equity conversion
and write-down features) and one notch for non-performance risk
(reflecting
their subordinated status and coupon and/or principal deferral
risk). The notes
will represent direct, subordinated and unsecured obligations of
the bank and
rank equally with all its other unsecured and subordinated
obligations.
BII's rating reflects Fitch's view of a high likelihood of
timely support from
its higher-rated parent, Malaysia-based Malayan Banking Berhard
(Maybank;
A-/Negative), in time of need. This view is based on BII's
strategic importance
to Maybank's regional business expansion in Southeast Asia, the
parent's
majority ownership/control and a high level of integration with
its parent.
BII's asset quality remained manageable with NPL ratio at 2.1%
at end-Mar 2014
and 2013. The bank's core capitalisation remained below the
industry average of
about 18%, with Tier 1 ratio at about 10% at end-Mar 2014. Fitch
believes that
BII would need periodic capital injections from the parent to
support its
business growth. ROA decreased to 0.6% in Q114 (2013: 1.3%),
which remained
below the industry average of about 2.9%. Fitch expects that the
bank's
profitability will be under-pressured under more challenging
economic
conditions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in the company's National Ratings would affect these
issue ratings.
Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading
to a weakening
of perceived support from the parent, such as major changes to
ownership or a
significant weakening in the parent's financial ability,
although Fitch believes
this to be a remote prospect in the near to medium term. There
is no rating
upside as the rating is at the top of the scale.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013,
"Assessing and
Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" dated 31 January
2014 and
"Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign", dated 12
December 2012,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
