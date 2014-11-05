(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned BOC Aviation
Pte Ltd's (BOC Aviation) CNY1.5bn 4.2% senior unsecured notes
due 2018 a final
rating of 'A-'. The notes, which are denominated in offshore
yuan or CNH, are
issued under the aircraft leasing company's USD5bn euro
medium-term note
programme.
This follows the completion of the notes issue and receipt of
final
documentation conforming to information already received. The
final rating is
same as the expected rating assigned on 29 October 2014.
Proceeds from the
senior notes would be used for the company's capital expenditure
and general
corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as BOC Aviation's 'A-'
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute
direct,
unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the company,
and will rank
equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations.
The IDR, presently on a Stable Outlook, reflects Fitch's view of
a very high
probability of extraordinary support to BOC Aviation from its
ultimate parent,
Bank of China Limited (BOC; A/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any perceived changes in BOC's propensity and ability to provide
extraordinary
support to BOC Aviation would impact BOC Aviation's IDR and
hence the issue
rating.
For more details on BOC Aviation's ratings and credit profile,
see "Fitch
Affirms Aircraft Lessors Following Peer Review", dated 11 August
2014, and BOC
Aviation's rating report, dated 23 October 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
