(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
BOC Aviation
Pte Ltd's (BOC Aviation) AUD200m 5.375% senior notes due 2021 a
final rating of
'A-'. The notes are issued under the aircraft leasing company's
USD5bn euro
medium-term note programme. This follows the issuer's public
announcement of the
final transaction size, which has been increased from the
AUD125m issue priced
on 21 August 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as BOC Aviation's 'A-'
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute
direct,
unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the company,
and will rank
equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations.
The IDR, presently on a Stable Outlook, reflects Fitch's view of
a very high
probability of extraordinary support to BOC Aviation from its
ultimate parent,
Bank of China Limited (BOC; A/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any perceived changes in BOC's propensity and ability to provide
extraordinary
support to BOC Aviation would impact BOC Aviation's IDR and
hence the issue
rating.
Proceeds from the senior notes are for the company's new capital
expenditure and
general corporate purposes.
For more details on BOC Aviation's ratings and credit profile,
see "Fitch
Affirms Aircraft Lessors Following Peer Review", dated 11 August
2014, available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0769
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0827
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research, "Global Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and
Holding
Companies", dated 10 August 2012, "Finance and Leasing Companies
Criteria",
dated 11 December 2012, and "Fitch Affirms Aircraft Lessors
Following Peer
Review", dated 11 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.