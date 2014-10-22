(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Bank Ochrony
Srodowiska (BOS, BBB/Negative) a National Long-term Rating of
'A(pol)' and a
National Short-term Rating of 'F1(pol)'. The Outlook on the
National Long-term
Rating is Negative.
Fitch has also assigned BOS's PLN2bn senior unsecured bond
programme a National
Long-term Rating of 'A(pol)' and a National Short-term Rating of
'F1(pol)'. The
bank's PLN83m subordinated debt issued in September 2014 was
assigned a National
Long-term Rating of 'BBB-(pol)'.
As of 22 October 2014, there were PLN1.1bn long-term bonds and
PLN0.34bn
short-term bonds outstanding issued under the senior unsecured
bond programme.
The short-term bond issuance is capped at PLN0.6bn (as part of
the PLN2bn limit
for the entire programme).
It should be noted that there is no assurance that notes issued
in the future
under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the
rating assigned to a
specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as
the programme
rating.
The subordinated notes have a 10-year maturity and are designed
to be eligible
as the Basel III-compliant Tier 2 capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
BOS's National Ratings and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's
view of the high
probability of support from the Polish sovereign (A-/Stable) in
case of need.
This view is based on the state's indirect majority shareholding
in the bank,
BOS's important role in financing the country's environment
protection projects
and potential reputational damage for the State should the bank
default.
At the same time, the ratings also take into consideration BOS's
limited
systemic importance, the absence of any direct state
participation in the bank's
capital, and its rather narrow policy role.
The Polish sovereign controls BOS through the state-owned
National Fund for
Environment Protection and Water Management (the fund), which
has a 56.6% stake
in the bank. The fund considers BOS a strategic investment and
it cannot reduce
its shareholding in the bank without government approval. BOS is
a small
universal bank in Poland with a strong environmental focus. At
end-2013, it
represented 1.2% and 0.9% of the sector's total loans and retail
deposits,
respectively. The bank has been listed on the Warsaw Stock
Exchange since 1997.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Outlook on BOS's National Long-term Rating reflects
the likelihood
that the bank's state support-driven ratings will be downgraded
by 1H15. This is
based on further progress being made in implementing the
legislative and
practical aspects of enabling effective bank resolution
frameworks, which is
likely to reduce implicit sovereign support for banks in the EU.
This is likely
to occur through national implementation of the provisions of
the Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive. Fitch expects BOS's Support Rating
Floor (SRF; BBB) to
be revised down to a high 'BB' level. The degree of the downward
revision of the
SRF will most likely determine the extent of the downgrade of
the bank's
National Ratings and senior debt ratings, given the limited
upside potential of
the bank's Viability Rating (VR; bb).
KEY RATING DRIVERS -SUBORDINATED DEBT
BOS's VR is the anchor rating for the bank's subordinated debt
as we believe
that sovereign support, while possible, cannot be sufficiently
relied upon to
flow through to subordinated debt securities. BOS's subordinated
debt is notched
down once from the bank's VR for loss severity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The ratings of BOS's subordinated instruments are primarily
sensitive to any
change in BOS's VR.
BOS's other ratings, which are not affected by today's action,
are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'F3'
Viability Rating: 'bb'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB'
EUR250m long-term senior unsecured eurobonds issued by BOS
Finance AB: 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, and Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities
Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
