(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Boubyan Bank
K.S.C. (Boubyan)
a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and a Viability
Rating (VR) of
'bb+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list
of rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The bank's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) reflect an
extremely high probability of support from the Kuwaiti
authorities, if required.
Fitch believes that their ability to support the bank is
underpinned by Kuwait's
(AA/Stable) strong sovereign balance sheet. The authorities'
propensity to
support Boubyan is extremely high, reflective of the
authorities' track record
of banking sector support and Boubyan's systemic importance.
Support may also be forthcoming from Boubyan's parent, National
Bank of Kuwait
(NBK; AA-/Stable), which owns 58% of the bank. However, Fitch
believes that
support would ultimately come from the Kuwaiti authorities,
should it be
required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SR AND SRF
The bank's IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
view of the
willingness or ability of the Kuwaiti authorities to provide
support for
Boubyan. Given the Stable Outlook on the Kuwait sovereign rating
and the
sovereign's continued support for the banking sector, a change
in Fitch's view
is not the base case.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Boubyan's VR considers its limited, but growing franchise in
Kuwait. The bank
derives operational benefits, as well as business generation
from its close link
to its parent NBK.
NBK has recapitalised the bank and led the clean-up of its
financing book.
Boubyan's financing book today contains relatively good quality
borrowers,
despite the bank's focus on expansion. Underwriting standards
appear sound, with
minimal impairment charges on new business written. The bank's
fast growth of
the loan book will need to be carefully managed with regards to
risk, in order
to ensure this does not lead to falling asset quality. Much of
the bank's loan
growth has been in retail financing. As this mostly comprises
salary-assigned
lending, this is traditionally lower risk in the region and
should not
negatively impact asset quality.
The VR also benefits from the benign operating environment in
Kuwait, where the
economy is largely driven by government spending. Although
planned spending by
the government did not fully materialise in recent years, a
number of major
government-sponsored projects have been commissioned since 2H13.
Boubyan should
have good opportunities to lend to these projects, which will
drive growth with
relatively lower risk.
The VR also considers the bank's weaker earnings historically,
relative to
peers. However, Fitch believes Boubyan's earnings will continue
to improve. This
was evidenced in 1Q14, with ROAE and ROAA in line with larger
peers. Fitch also
believes that fast growth in risk assets will lead to moderately
lower Fitch
core and regulatory capital ratios, although ratios currently
compare well
against peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
A sustainable increase in absolute earnings and profitability
could be positive
for the bank's VR. This would boost internal capital generation
and is most
likely to be achieved by further growth and improvements in the
bank's
franchise. The VR is sensitive to the bank's fast loan growth,
which if not
managed correctly, could impact future asset quality. This would
constrain the
bank's earnings and erode capital.
The VR is also sensitive to event risk given concentrations on
both sides of the
balance sheet. Concentrations are in line with peers and less of
a concern with
respect to funding due to the bank's access to stable public
sector deposits.
Boubyan Bank was established in 2004 as a full service Islamic
bank. In 2009,
following problems derived from lending to investment companies,
NBK purchased a
40% stake in Boubyan and re-capitalised the bank. In 2012, NBK
took a
controlling stake in Boubyan and currently holds 58%.
Boubyan is predominantly a universal commercial bank, with its
principal
activities in retail and corporate banking. The bank is
supported by its
treasury function which manages Boubyan's liquidity.
The bank has asset management and insurance subsidiaries. It
also has minority
investments in banks in Indonesia, United Kingdom and Sudan. The
domestic
banking operation contributes the majority of operating income
to the bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR assigned at 'F1'
Viability Rating assigned at 'bb+'
Support Rating assigned at '1'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
