Oct 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Bulgarian Energy
Holding EAD (BEH) a foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'BB+' and
planned debut eurobond an expected foreign currency senior unsecured rating of
'BB+(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming
materially to the preliminary documentation. A full list of BEH's ratings is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The rating for the unsecured bonds of BEH, the holding company, is at the same
level as BEH's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BB+'/Stable, which is based on the group's consolidated financial and business
profile. We believe that the structural subordination of the holding company's
creditors to the external creditors lending directly to its operating companies
is mitigated by the rising share of the holding company's debt in total debt and
the low ratio of prior-ranking debt (the debt of subsidiaries who do not
guarantee BEH) to consolidated EBITDA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR BEH'S UNSECURED DEBT
Rising Share of Holding Company's Debt
We expect that the planned eurobond issue and additional planned financing of
BGN216m by the holding company, together with the repayment of some subsidiary
debt, will increase the share of holding company's debt in total group debt to
56% at end-2013 from 30% at end-June 2013. At the same time, the ratio of
prior-ranking debt (the debt of subsidiaries who do not guarantee BEH) to
consolidated EBITDA will decrease to 1.2x from 1.5x (based on 2012 audited
EBITDA). This ratio is well below our threshold of 2x, when we would consider
rating unsecured debt one-notch lower due to the subordination effect from
material levels of prior-ranking obligations.
Central Funding Strategy
There are no upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries to the upcoming bond
to be issued at the holding company level. If there were, these would
contractually equalise the position of the holding company's creditors with the
creditors of operating subsidiaries. The group's funding strategy is to raise
debt at the BEH level and repay some subsidiary debt, thus over time mitigating
structural subordination within the group.
Key Features of Proposed Notes
The preliminary bond documentation includes a negative pledge clause monitoring
the creation of secured debt (defined as relevant indebtedness) of BEH and its
material subsidiaries, a change of control put option and also a cross-default
provision related to BEH and its material subsidiaries. There is also a
financial covenant related to incurrence of additional indebtedness if the ratio
of consolidated EBITDA to consolidated fixed charge is below 4x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR BEH
Dominant Market Position
BEH, together with its subsidiaries (BEH group), has a dominant position in
Bulgaria's electricity and gas markets. The group's key segments, based on
EBITDA contribution, are electricity generation, electricity transmission and
gas transmission and transit.
Strong Links with the State
BEH is notched up one level from its standalone rating of 'BB'/Stable,
reflecting the group's strong links with the Bulgarian state (BBB-/Stable). The
strong linkage is mainly evidenced by state guarantees for about 50% of the
group's debt, its strong operational ties with the state and its strategic
importance. We expect the share of state-guaranteed debt to gradually decrease
in the long term.
Regulatory Regime's Weakness
The regulatory framework in Bulgaria is less developed than in most other EU
countries and provides for lower and less predictable remuneration for
electricity and gas network businesses and for electricity and gas supply.
Another constraint relates to electricity price setting which is often
influenced by political decisions. A substantial part of power generation is
subject to price regulation.
Rated on a Consolidated Basis
BEH is rated based on a consolidated business and financial profile. Although
BEH is a holding company, it has 100% ownership of all its main subsidiaries.
The group was created by the government in 2008 as part of the restructuring of
the energy sector through an in-kind contribution of the shares of several
state-owned power companies to the predecessor of BEH. The government views the
whole BEH group as the state's strategic asset in the electricity and gas
markets.
The main source of recurring cash flow for the holding company is dividends from
subsidiaries. BEH supports some of its financially weaker operating
subsidiaries, in particular National Electric Company EAD (NEK), with
inter-company loans. In May 2013 it refinanced NEK's EUR195m syndicated bank
loan with a bridge loan at the holding level.
Higher Leverage
Fitch projects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to weaken to
about 2x-3x in 2014-2015 from 1.7x in 2012 (0.6x in 2011) due to negative free
cash flow on the back of higher capex. BEH's leverage of 2x-3x is in line with
Fitch's 2014-2015 leverage expectation for most central European (CE) utilities,
which are rated higher than the company. However, we view BEH's debt capacity as
lower than that of Fitch-rated CE peers.
Corporate Governance
The ratings are negatively affected by corporate governance limitations,
including a qualified audit opinion for BEH group's 2009-2012 financial
statements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- FFO net adjusted leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis, for instance due to
a reduced capex plan and an improved financial performance, including liquidity
management and debt maturity profile
- Rising and more predictable remuneration for regulated activities
- Progress in the liberalisation of the electricity market through a rising
share of market-based pricing in the generation sector
- Stronger corporate governance
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO net adjusted leverage exceeding 3x on a sustained basis, for instance due
to financial underperformance or substantial payments related to the ongoing
litigation concerning the terminated Belene nuclear project
- Weakening links between BEH and Bulgaria through, for instance, a reduction of
the share of state-guaranteed debt to less than 10%-15% of total group debt or
lack of additional tangible support if needed
- A negative change in Bulgaria's ratings, which could affect BEH's ratings if
the company's ratings become capped by the sovereign
- Failure to maintain sufficient liquidity
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Stretched Liquidity
At end-June 2013, the group's liquidity was temporarily stretched as it had cash
of BGN492m versus short-term debt of BGN578m. The relatively high short-term
debt is mostly driven by the upcoming maturity of a EUR195m (BGN382m) bridge
loan, which is due in November 2013. BEH plans to refinance this loan with the
upcoming long-term eurobond, which should improve the group's liquidity
position. The group faces weak diversification of cash and cash equivalents as
most of the cash was held in a single bank as of end-June 2013.
Secured debt
Some subsidiary debt is secured on assets. However, we believe that the amount
of secured debt is not material to the senior unsecured rating given that
secured debt accounted for about 0.5x EBITDA or 22% of total debt at end-2012.
Fitch rates BEH as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR of 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR of 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'BB+'
Expected foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'BB+(EXP)' for the upcoming
eurobond