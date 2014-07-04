(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bupa Finance
plc's (BF)
GBP350m bonds a final senior unsecured rating of 'A-', in line
with the
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The terms of the final
documentation of
the bond are in line with the information already reviewed when
assigning the
expected ratings to this instrument on 2 June 2014.
The GBP350m senior bond was issued by Bupa Finance plc and is
guaranteed by The
British United Provident Association Ltd, BF's top parent
company. Proceeds from
the bond are being used to pay back the outstanding GBP300m
acquisition
financing facility, which was negotiated in December 2013, as
well as reduce
drawings under bank loans.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE BOND
Evolving Funding Structure
Unlike BF's 2016 senior notes and its bank debt, this bond issue
is not
guaranteed by any of the group's subsidiaries. Hence, Fitch
classifies the 2016
senior notes and the bank debt as benefitting from the upstream
guarantees and,
together with other debt at operating company level, as
prior-ranking debt.
Despite not being guaranteed by the group subsidiaries the
senior bond rating is
aligned with the 'A-' IDR as BF's prior-ranking debt/EBITDA is
below 1x, well
below Fitch's threshold of 2x- 2.5x for structural
subordination. Furthermore,
Fitch does not expect this ratio to increase above 2x in the
near future. Fitch
expects that future debt will be raised using the current
structure (only
guaranteed by parent company and not subsidiaries) and that any
further
subordination would be temporary until the GBP350m bond matures
in 2016. In 2016
Fitch expects the bond and the bank debt security structure will
be aligned.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Market Positions
BF's ratings are supported by its strong market positions in its
core private
medical insurance (PMI) markets of the UK, Australia and Spain.
Furthermore, it
benefits from geographical diversification in terms of
economies, customers and
fiscal incentives for private health insurance. The ratings also
benefit from
Bupa Group's strong market positions in the fragmented UK and
Spanish care home
markets, where it is the second-largest market player. In
addition, Fitch views
the recent acquisitions as moderately beneficial for Bupa
Group's business
profile.
Increasing Diversification of Cash Flows
BF is not reliant on one geographical area. In 2013, 42% of its
revenue came
from the Australia & NZ market units, 28% from the UK, and 15%
from Spain &
Latin America. The recent acquisitions will lead to a slight
improvement in
geographic and product diversification for BF.
Ownership of Care Homes
BF's UK care business has an advantage over some of its major
peers as it owns
about 80% of its care homes, and also has the financial support
of Bupa Group.
However, the care homes business on a standalone basis would be
rated lower than
the insurance business as it is geographically less diversified
and care homes
generally require significant ongoing investments. Fitch
therefore expects an
increase in capex on care homes as the company is expected to
spend on new
builds.
Deleveraging in Prospect
BF completed a number of acquisitions in 2013 which, in
aggregate, represent the
highest amount spent on M&A since 2008. This has led to around a
net GBP1.3bn
cash outflow in the past 18 months. In addition, in February
2014 the company
completed the acquisition of 56% of Cruz Blanca in Chile for
GBP205.6m. These
acquisitions will improve the business risk profile, but the
associated increase
in debt will increase financial leverage.
Adjusted net leverage (adjusted for restricted cash flow,
restricted cash, and
interest income for return-seeking assets) to EBITDAR rose to
1.9x in 2013, from
0.8x in 2012. Fitch expects a further increase in leverage to
2.3x in 2014,
followed by a sustained period of deleveraging towards 1.5x in
2016. EBITDAR
fixed charge cover is estimated by Fitch to decline to 4.6x in
2014 (from 5.2x
in 2013) before reverting towards 5.5x in 2016. The Stable
Outlook assumes that
management will carefully manage any additional and/or
unforeseen capex needs
within the existing ratings, given its strong commitment to its
'A-' rating.
Improving Liquidity
The GBP350m senior unsecured bond has lengthened the company's
debt maturity
profile as it refinances the short-dated acquisition bridge loan
and improves
liquidity headroom under BF's bank facility, enhancing overall
liquidity.
Analytical Approach
In assessing BF's IDR, the consolidated cash flow figures for
the group are
adjusted for restricted cash flow and restricted cash at Bupa
PMI level - as a
result of regulatory requirements for these businesses.
The amount of cash that has to be held by BF in PMI businesses
is dependent on
the scale of the insurance business in each individual company.
As a general
rule, if the profitable insurance businesses grow in a year, the
amount of cash
that each individual company needs to keep will also increase.
Consequently some
of the cash flow has to be left in these entities each year and
is not available
for debt reduction at BF (restricted cash flow). The increase in
restricted cash
flow is deducted from EBITDA. In FY13 there was an increase in
restricted cash
flow of GBP7m. Fitch also includes the cash interest received by
BF as part of
group operating income, as it belongs to the business of an
insurance company to
invest.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A change in adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to around 2.0x (or funds
from operations
(FFO) adjusted net leverage of 2.5x) and EBITDAR net
fixed-charge cover of below
5.0x (or FFO adjusted fixed charge cover of 4.5x) on a sustained
basis, for
example, as a result of inability to deliver on projected growth
and/or in case
of large capex
-Higher-than-expected investments affecting free cash flow
-Delay in, or negative cash flow impact associated with,
integrating recent
acquisitions
Positive: Future developments that, individually or
collectively, could lead to
positive rating actions include:
-Improved business risk profile and scale leading to sustained
enhancement in
free cash flow generation
-Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR below 1.0x (or FFO adjusted net
leverage of 1.5x) on
a sustained basis and EBITDAR fixed charge cover of about 10x
(or FFO adjusted
fixed charge cover of 9.5x) on a sustained basis.
Fitch sees a positive rating action as unlikely as financial
flexibility has
been exhausted by recent acquisitions.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Roma Patel
Analyst
+44 203 5301465
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 203 530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
