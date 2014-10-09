(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Thailand-based
Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited's (CNS)
National Long-Term
Rating at 'AA-(tha)', with a Stable Outlook. The National
Short-Term Rating is
assigned at 'F1+(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CNS's National Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a high
probability of
institutional support from the Nomura group of Japan. Nomura
Securities Company
Limited is rated 'A-'/Stable/'bbb+', while Nomura Holdings is
rated
'A-'/Stable/'bbb'.
Fitch deems CNS to be a strategically important subsidiary of
the Nomura group.
The Nomura group in June 2014 completed a tender offer that
increased its stake
in CNS to 85.8% from 38.6%. Even before the tender offer, there
had been a track
record of financial support and management integration between
CNS and the
group, and we expect these ties to increase in the future.
CNS provides a broad range of securities-related services,
including securities
brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, financial advisory and
derivatives
brokerage. It had a share of around 2.9% of the Thai securities
brokerage market
by total trading value in the first nine months of 2014. CNS's
revenues are
primarily based on brokerage fees and income from margin
lending, which are
dependent on stock market conditions, which may be volatile.
Nevertheless, the
company has generally had a satisfactory earnings performance.
The Outlook is Stable, as Fitch does not expect any material
change to the
group's propensity to support CNS in the near future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the ratings reflect institutional support, they could be
impacted by any
changes in the stand-alone credit profile of the Nomura group.
Any changes in the Nomura group's propensity to support CNS
could also lead to
ratings action. For example, an increase in the contribution of
CNS to the group
that makes it a core subsidiary could lead to an upgrade in
CNS's National
Ratings. Meanwhile, any signs of a reduced importance of CNS to
the group, such
as via a reduction in the group's shareholding or a reversal of
integration
measures, could lead to a downgrade. However, Fitch does not
expect such changes
to occur in the short to medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institution Criteria",
dated 31 January
2014; "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10
August 2012;
"Securities Firms Criteria" dated 31 January 2014; and "National
Scale Ratings
Criteria", dated 30 October 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
