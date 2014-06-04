(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to
Capital One Bank
(USA), National Association (COBNA) and Capital One, NA's (CONA)
$15 billion
bank note program. The program consists of the ability to issue
a mix of senior
unsecured notes, subordinated notes, and short-term debt.
The debt level ratings are detailed below and are consistent
with Fitch's
notching criteria from each of the entities' long- and
short-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Ratings (VRs). The IDRs are
currently 'A-/F1' and
the VRs are 'a-'); they were last affirmed on Oct. 8, 2013
following Fitch's
large regional bank peer review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT AND SHORT-TERM DEBT
COBNA and CONA's senior debt and short-term debt ratings are
equalized with each
entity's long- and short-term IDR (currently 'A-/F1') in
accordance with Fitch's
rating criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT AND SHORT-TERM DEBT
COBNA and CONA's senior and short-term debt ratings are
sensitive to any changes
in the IDRs for COBNA or CONA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT
COBNA and CONA's subordinated debt rating is a notch below the
entities' 'a-'
VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The ratings of subordinated debt and issued by COBNA or CONA are
primarily
sensitive to any change in each of the entities VR.
No rating action is being taken on the long- or short-term
deposits of either
COBNA or CONA.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Capital One Bank (USA), National Association
--Short-term debt 'F1'.
Capital One, National Association
--Subordinated debt 'BBB+'
Fitch has affirmed the following:
Capital One Bank (USA), National Association
--Senior debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'
Capital One, National Association
--Senior debt at 'A-'
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison, St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (January 2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(January 2014);
--U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles (March
2014).
