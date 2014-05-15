(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to CareFusion
Corp.'s (NYSE: CFN) proposed $1 billion senior unsecured bond
issuance.
Proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used for general
corporate
purposes, including the repayment of CFN's $450 million of
unsecured bonds due
August 2014.
CFN's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BBB', with a Stable
Outlook. A full list
of ratings for CFN follows at the end of this release.
The issuance will constrain CFN's ratings flexibility somewhat
in the near term,
as Fitch estimates that pro forma debt-to-EBITDA will
approximate 2.3x.
Debt-to-EBITDA at March 31, 2014 was 1.7x. Fitch continues to
believe CFN will
operate with debt leverage of around 2x over the ratings
horizon, which is
consistent with the current 'BBB' ratings.
Top-line growth and profitability have been dampened during
fiscal 2014; but
cash flows remain strong and steady, in support of the 'BBB'
ratings. Fitch
expects improving growth and profitability over the next several
quarters to
further support the firm's solid cash flow profile and to drive
modest
de-leveraging in the near- to intermediate-term. Fitch also
notes that proceeds
from the issuance will provide CFN with additional available
liquidity with
which to consummate medium-sized M&A.
The notes will rank pari passu with all currently existing
unsecured debt and
include a change of control repurchase provision (at 101%) upon
both a change of
control and subsequent downgrade of the notes to non-investment
grade. Change of
control triggers are generally customary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-- CFN maintains a steady operating profile despite a generally
pressured
hospital capital spending environment, driven by strong market
shares and
largely recurring cash flows.
-- Pro forma debt leverage will be somewhat elevated relative to
CFN's 'BBB'
ratings subsequent to the proposed issuance. However, a solid
cash flow profile
and Fitch's expectation for improving growth and profitability
over the next
several quarters offset this concern.
-- CFN has relatively limited international exposure, thereby
restricting growth
potential, albeit improved with the acquisitions of Vital Signs
and a 40% stake
in Ceasarea Medical Electronics. Fitch expects CFN to continue
to responsibly
pursue non-U.S. acquisition targets in calendar 2014-2015.
-- Liquidity is sufficient, particularly considering incremental
cash on hand
from the proceeds of the proposed issuance, to facilitate
medium-sized M&A over
the ratings horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of a 'BBB' IDR will require debt leverage generally
maintained
around or below 2x, accompanied by stable cash flows and steady
profit margins.
Temporary increases in leverage above this range could be
appropriate to
consummate strategic M&A.
An upgrade could be driven by durable margin expansion with
improved top-line
growth, indicating an improvement in the hospital capital
spending environment
and the successful installation of what has become a significant
order backlog,
according to management. Robust cash flows and debt leverage
expected to be
sustained near or below 1.6x will be required to support an
upgrade to 'BBB+'.
Notably, the outlook for hospital capital spending remains
somewhat uncertain,
given the dynamic and still-evolving healthcare landscape in
light of the
beginnings of the coverage expansion in 2014 -2015.
Fitch expects CFN to be an active acquirer in calendar
2014-2015, possibly
pushing leverage incrementally higher over the ratings horizon.
A downgrade
could result from a material and lasting deterioration in
operations or a
debt-funded transaction that resulted in materially depressed
cash flows and/or
an expectation for debt leverage to be sustained above 2x.
Fitch rates CareFusion Corp. as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Unsecured bank facility rating 'BBB';
--Unsecured notes rating 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper rating 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
+1-312-368-3169
70 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (August 5, 2013);
-- 'U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly - Fourth-Quarter 2014'
(April 25, 2014);
-- 'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis - Fourth-Quarter 2014' (April 10,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Hospitals Credit Diagnosis (Consolidation Supports Growth in a
Weak Organic
Operating Environment)
here
U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly â€”Fourth-Quarter 2013
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
