(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Commonwealth Bank of
Australia's (CBA; AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 39 EUR1bn mortgage
covered bonds a
rating of 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. This brings the total
outstanding
issuance to AUD22.3bn. The fixed-rate bond is due in November
2021 and benefits
from a 12-month extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CBA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high) and an asset percentage
(AP) of 89.5%,
which is equivalent to Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA' rating,
supporting a
tested rating of 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis and
a 'AAA' rating
after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered
bonds reflects
the Stable Outlook on CBA's IDR.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average
residual life of
the assets at 15.3 years and the liabilities at 5.0 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: CBA's IDR was downgraded by two notches; the D-Cap
fell by more than
one category; or if the AP that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis
increased above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Commonwealth Bank of
Australia. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
', dated 13 May
2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2014; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria',
dated 23 June 2014; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum
- Australia',
dated 23 June 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity &
Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014; 'Global
Criteria for Lenders'
Mortgage Insurance in RMBS' dated 23 June 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
