(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Construction Bank
(Asia) Corporation Limited's (CCB Asia; A/Stable) 10-year Basel
III-compliant
Tier 2 subordinated note a final rating of 'A-'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the
bond issuance
and receipt of documents conforming to the information
previously received.
Fitch assigned an expected rating of 'A-(EXP)' to the issue on 6
August 2014.
CCB Asia's USD750m Basel III-compliant, direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
subordinated notes will be issued under its USD5bn MTN programme
and carry fixed
coupon rates (4.25% in the first five years and the rate on
comparable five-year
US Treasury securities plus spread in the last five years). The
bank will use
the proceeds to strengthen its capitalisation for future
business growth. The
notes will be callable by CCB Asia after five years.
The subordinated notes include a non-viability trigger clause
and will qualify
as Tier 2 capital for the bank under the Banking (Capital) Rules
of Hong Kong
upon approval from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).
Since the notes do
not include a non-viability trigger clause under China's Capital
Rules for
Commercial Banks, the notes do not qualify as capital for the
bank's parent
China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB; A/Stable) on a
consolidated basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates the notes one notch below CCB Asia's IDR of 'A' to
reflect their
below-average recovery prospect relative to senior unsecured
instruments given
their subordination and partial write-down feature. For the
purposes of rating
these notes, the IDR best reflects the risk of CCB Asia
triggering a
non-viability event. The notes will not be mandatorily
written-down in full
should CCB Asia become non-viable, but nevertheless they can be
written-down in
full or in part if the HKMA considers this step necessary to
maintain the bank's
viability.
The use of CCB Asia's and CCB's support-driven IDRs as anchor
ratings reflect
the agency's view that both entities will ultimately receive
support, if needed,
from the Chinese authorities, which are the majority owners of
CCB.
Fitch believes the risk of non-performance by the notes is
adequately reflected
in the anchor rating and no incremental notching is required.
Under Fitch's
methodology the instrument does not qualify for any equity
credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to the ratings of the subordinated notes will be
directly correlated
to changes in the IDRs of CCB Asia, which in turn will reflect
any change in the
propensity or ability of CCB to extend extraordinary support in
a timely manner.
In addition, CCB's IDRs are sensitive to any shift in the
Chinese government's
propensity or ability to support CCB in a timely manner.
The other ratings of CCB Asia are unaffected by this action, and
are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F1'
Support Rating: '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ivan Lin
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+8610 8517 2135
Tertiary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 31 January 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.