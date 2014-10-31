(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Construction
Bank's (CCB; A/Stable) upcoming Basel III-compliant Tier 2
subordinated bonds an
expected 'BBB+(EXP)' rating.
The bonds, which are the bank's first offshore Basel
III-compliant notes,
constitute direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations of the
bank. The bonds
will be denominated in Chinese yuan and listed on the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange.
They will qualify as Tier 2 capital of the bank. CCB has options
to redeem the
bonds in full in 2019 and at any time upon obtaining consent of
the China
Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) if there is a change in the
CBRC's capital
regulations having the effect that the bonds will no longer
qualify as Tier 2
capital of the bank.
The final rating on the bonds is contingent on the receipt of
the final
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates the bonds two notches below CCB's Issuer Default
Rating of 'A' to
reflect their high loss severity relative to senior unsecured
instruments given
their subordination and full write-off feature.
The bonds include a non-viability trigger for capital
recognition under the
CBRC's Capital Management Rules for Commercial Banks (Trial). If
a non-viability
event occurs, the principal amount and any unpaid interest of
the bonds will be
written off in full permanently. A non-viability event occurs
when the CBRC
decides a write-off is necessary or a relevant authority decides
a public-sector
injection of capital or equivalent support is necessary to
maintain the bank's
viability. Once the bonds have been written off, they will be
permanently
cancelled and cannot be restored or become payable again under
any
circumstances.
For the purposes of rating these bonds, the IDR is considered
the point that
best reflects the risk of CCB triggering a non-viability event
given its
quasi-policy roles to support domestic growth and central
government ownership.
Fitch believes the authorities will pre-emptively intervene to
shore up capital
and liquidity to more sustainable levels - or take some other
form of remedial
action - should they consider that prolonged deterioration, if
unaddressed, may
eventually result in the bank becoming non-viable. Furthermore,
interest
payments on the notes may be omitted in the event that CCB has a
lack of
available resources, which Fitch believes the relevant
authorities would
determine as being the point at which CCB is deemed no longer
viable.
Since there are no other going-concern loss absorption features,
Fitch believes
the risk of non-performance on the bonds is adequately reflected
in the anchor
rating with no additional incremental notching required.
Under Fitch's methodology the instrument does not qualify for
any equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to the rating on CCB's Basel III-compliant Tier 2
bonds will be
directly correlated to changes in CCB's IDR. In addition, CCB's
IDR is sensitive
to any shift in the Chinese government's propensity or ability
to support CCB in
a timely manner.
The other ratings of CCB are unaffected by this action, and are
as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'F1'
- Support Rating at '1'
- Support Rating Floor at 'A'
- Viability Rating at 'bb'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+86 10 8517 2135
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
