(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned an 'A'
long-term foreign currency rating to Central American Bank for
Economic
Integration's (CABEI) senior unsecured CHF115 million eight-year
three-month
bond due in February 2023.
The bond's rating is aligned with the bank's long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A'. It constitutes an unsecured senior obligation and
ranks pari passu
with all other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of
CABEI.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CABEI's IDRs reflect its intrinsic strengths, which include
sound
capitalization, leverage and credit quality. The ratings also
consider CABEI's
relatively high portfolio concentration and strong liquid
assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in CABEI's IDRs will have an impact on the senior
unsecured CHF115
million bond.
PROFILE
CABEI is a Central American multilateral development bank based
in Tegucigalpa,
Honduras. It is majority owned by its five founding member
countries: Guatemala,
El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. CABEI's
objective is to fund
development projects in Central America by channeling medium and
long-term
foreign currency resources both to public and private
institutions. CABEI was
established under a 'Constitutive Agreement' signed by founding
members, which
confers on the bank the status of a supranational institution
and grants CABEI
several immunities and privileges, including preferred creditor
status.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Committee Chairperson
Eric Paget-blanc
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 92 82
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Supranationals Rating Criteria' (May 22, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Supranationals Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.