(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Central
Finance Company PLC's (CF, A+(lka)/Stable) proposed listed
senior unsecured
redeemable debentures of up to LKR2bn an expected National
Long-Term
'A+(lka)(EXP)' rating. The agency will assign a final rating to
the issue
subject to the receipt of final transaction documents conforming
to information
already received.
The issue is expected to have a tenor of between three to five
years, with
fixed-rate coupons. CF expects to utilise the issue proceeds to
fund its
balance-sheet growth. The issue will help reduce CF's
interest-rate risk by
reducing its maturity mismatches.
Rating Action Rationale
The proposed debentures are rated in line with CF's National
Long-Term Rating of
'A+(lka)', as they will rank equally with the company's senior
unsecured
creditors.
Key Rating Drivers
CF's ratings factor in its strong franchise and capitalisation,
supported by
robust profitability and its 55-year operating history. CF is
one of the largest
licensed finance companies (LFCs) holding 13% of the sector's
assets as at
end-2011.
Rating Sensitivities
An upgrade of CF's rating is contingent upon greater product and
funding
diversity together with increased funding flexibility
commensurate with higher
category peers. Conversely, a sustained weakening in
capitalisation due to
deterioration in asset quality impacting profitability could
result in a
downgrade.
Established in 1957, CF is 21.9% held by the Wijenaike family -
the founders of
the company. Corporate Service Pvt Ltd holds a further 16.11%
and the remainder
is publicly held.
Further details on PLC are available on www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchratings.lk.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Natasha Alles
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7600
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
CF has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria',
dated 15 August
2012, Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies, dated 10
August 2012, and
'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
