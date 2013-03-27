(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Central Finance Company PLC's (CF, A+(lka)/Stable) proposed listed senior unsecured redeemable debentures of up to LKR2bn an expected National Long-Term 'A+(lka)(EXP)' rating. The agency will assign a final rating to the issue subject to the receipt of final transaction documents conforming to information already received. The issue is expected to have a tenor of between three to five years, with fixed-rate coupons. CF expects to utilise the issue proceeds to fund its balance-sheet growth. The issue will help reduce CF's interest-rate risk by reducing its maturity mismatches. Rating Action Rationale The proposed debentures are rated in line with CF's National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(lka)', as they will rank equally with the company's senior unsecured creditors. Key Rating Drivers CF's ratings factor in its strong franchise and capitalisation, supported by robust profitability and its 55-year operating history. CF is one of the largest licensed finance companies (LFCs) holding 13% of the sector's assets as at end-2011. Rating Sensitivities An upgrade of CF's rating is contingent upon greater product and funding diversity together with increased funding flexibility commensurate with higher category peers. Conversely, a sustained weakening in capitalisation due to deterioration in asset quality impacting profitability could result in a downgrade. Established in 1957, CF is 21.9% held by the Wijenaike family - the founders of the company. Corporate Service Pvt Ltd holds a further 16.11% and the remainder is publicly held. Further details on PLC are available on www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.lk. Contacts: Primary Analyst Natasha Alles Analyst +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Hasira De Silva, CFA Vice President +94 1 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7600 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. CF has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies, dated 10 August 2012, and 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here National Ratings Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.