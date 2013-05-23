(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri
Lanka-based Central
Finance Company PLC's (CF, A+(lka)/Stable) listed senior
unsecured redeemable
debentures of up to LKR2bn a final National Long-Term rating of
'A+(lka)'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final
documents
conforming to information previously received. The final rating
is at the same
level as the expected rating assigned on 27 March 2013 (see
'Fitch Rates Central
Finance Company's proposed senior 'A+(lka)'on
www.fitchratings.com).
The debentures are rated in line with CF's National Long-term
Rating of
'A+(lka)', as they rank equally with the company's senior
unsecured debt.
Key Rating Drivers
CF's ratings factor in its strong franchise and capitalisation,
supported by
robust profitability. Its franchise is the result of its 55
year-long operating
history. CF is one of the largest licensed finance companies
(LFC) in Sri Lanka
with a 9.5% share of assets at end-2012.
Rating Sensitivities
A rating upgrade may result from greater product and funding
diversity together
with improved funding flexibility commensurate with higher
category peers.
Conversely, a sustained weakening in capitalisation and
profitability due to
deterioration in asset quality could result in a downgrade.
Established in 1957, CF is 21.9% held by the Wijenaike family -
the founders of
the company. Corporate Services Pvt Ltd holds a further 16.11%
and the remainder
is publicly held.
Further details on CF are available on www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchratings.lk.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
CF has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria',
dated 15 August
2012, and 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011,
are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
National Ratings Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
