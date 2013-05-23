(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka-based Central Finance Company PLC's (CF, A+(lka)/Stable) listed senior unsecured redeemable debentures of up to LKR2bn a final National Long-Term rating of 'A+(lka)'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is at the same level as the expected rating assigned on 27 March 2013 (see 'Fitch Rates Central Finance Company's proposed senior 'A+(lka)'on www.fitchratings.com). The debentures are rated in line with CF's National Long-term Rating of 'A+(lka)', as they rank equally with the company's senior unsecured debt. Key Rating Drivers CF's ratings factor in its strong franchise and capitalisation, supported by robust profitability. Its franchise is the result of its 55 year-long operating history. CF is one of the largest licensed finance companies (LFC) in Sri Lanka with a 9.5% share of assets at end-2012. Rating Sensitivities A rating upgrade may result from greater product and funding diversity together with improved funding flexibility commensurate with higher category peers. Conversely, a sustained weakening in capitalisation and profitability due to deterioration in asset quality could result in a downgrade. Established in 1957, CF is 21.9% held by the Wijenaike family - the founders of the company. Corporate Services Pvt Ltd holds a further 16.11% and the remainder is publicly held. Further details on CF are available on www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.lk. Contacts: Primary Analyst Natasha Alles Analyst +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Hasira De Silva, CFA Vice President +94 1 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7600 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. CF has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, and 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.