April 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Cerba European Lab SAS's
(Cerba; B+/Stable) planned tap issue of EUR80m of senior secured notes expected
ratings of 'BB-(EXP)' and 'RR3(EXP)'.
The proceeds will be used to fund the bolt-on acquisition of JS Bio SELAS and
related entities (JS Bio), a network of 36 collection centres and six technical
platforms in the south east of France, refinance JS Bio's existing debt as well
as pay related fees. The impact of this acquisition on Cerba's credit profile is
neutral (see 'Fitch: No Impact on Cerba's Rating from Acquisition in South
Eastern France' dated 7 April 2014). The assignment of the final ratings is
contingent on the completion of the JS Bio acquisition and the receipt of final
documents materially conforming to information already reviewed.
Pending completion of the acquisition, the proceeds of the tap issue notes will
be deposited in an escrow account. While in escrow, the notes will not be
guaranteed and will be secured by a first-ranking charge over the escrow
account. If the acquisition is not completed prior to 31 October 2014, the notes
will be subject to a special mandatory redemption at par plus any accrued and
unpaid interest. Upon completion of the acquisition, the tap issue notes will
share the same key terms and conditions as the existing EUR365m 7% senior
secured notes due 2020. They will be senior secured obligations of Cerba
European Lab SAS and share the same ranking, coupon and maturity. They will also
benefit from the same incurrence-based covenants, security package and
guarantees.
Cerba's EUR50m revolving credit facility - assumed to be fully drawn in a
default scenario - will continue to rank ahead of the senior secured notes on
enforcement proceeds. However, despite the higher amount of senior secured debt,
the contribution of JS Bio to the total enterprise value in a distressed
scenario supports our expectation of an above-average recovery rate for the tap
noteholders within the 51%-70% range, corresponding to a Recovery Rating of
'RR3'. This is in line with our recovery expectations for existing senior
secured noteholders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Credit Metrics
The group's credit metrics are weak and commensurate with a 'B+' IDR within the
healthcare sector. We expect Cerba's free cash flow generation to remain
constrained to low-mid single digits (as a percentage of revenue) as a result of
high cash interest paid on the senior secured notes.
Acquisitions to Drive Mild Deleveraging
Fitch expects bolt-on acquisitions to support mild deleveraging prospects over
the medium term. Despite uncertainty surrounding the exact timing of
acquisitions, we continue to expect funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross
leverage to remain below 6.5x by 2015-2016 (adjusted for 12 month-contribution
of acquisitions including that of JS Bio). In an environment of persistent
pressure on reimbursement tariffs from public entities, we believe that Cerba is
reliant on successfully integrating these primarily debt-funded acquisitions and
extracting synergies to increase EBITDA and FFO.
Leading Clinical Laboratories Player
Cerba is a leading player in the clinical pathology laboratories market in
France. The group benefits from a strong reputation for scientific expertise and
innovation at the specialised end of the market (37% of FY13 reported revenue,
excluding intercompany sales). Cerba is also developing a network of routine
labs (32% of revenue) around regional platforms that demonstrates its logistical
ability to handle a high volume of tests. The IDR is supported by resilient
like-for-like performance, which Fitch expects to continue, underpinned by
growing volumes and fairly stable profitability margins.
Business and Geographical Diversification
The group's activities in its Central Lab division globally (12% of sales) as
well as its presence in the Belgian and Luxembourg routine markets (23% of
sales) provide some geographical diversification and reduce Cerba's exposure to
the French healthcare system. Nonetheless, Fitch takes a positive view of the
agreement signed in October 2013 between the French clinical pathology
laboratories unions and the authorities as it mitigates the possibility of
drastic reimbursement cuts until 2016, provided volumes do not increase beyond
certain thresholds.
Track Record of Acquisitive Strategy
The ratings also reflect Cerba's ability to take advantage of the fragmentation
of the French routine market. In our view, Cerba's acquisitive strategy is
sensible as it enables the group to broaden its network of labs around regional
platforms while realising synergies and increasing scale. We consider the
operational execution risk is reduced by management's experience with similar
expansion plans. We have assumed Cerba will spend up to EUR50m p.a. on small
bolt-on acquisitions over the next two years. A larger acquisition such as that
of JS Bio would be considered as event risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include
- Ability to increase scale via acquisitions while improving financial
flexibility, resulting in a FFO adjusted leverage below 5.0x and FFO interest
coverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis (pro forma for acquisitions).
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include
-Inability to increase EBITDA and FFO such that the FFO adjusted leverage
exceeds 6.5x and FFO interest coverage decreases below 2.0x on a sustained basis
(pro forma for acquisitions).
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Cerba's liquidity is satisfactory with EUR64m of cash on balance sheet as of 31
December 2013, enhanced by an undrawn EUR50m revolving credit facility. Cerba
does not face any major seasonal working capital movements throughout the year
and does not have any significant debt maturities until 2020 when the senior
secured notes fall due. This provides the group with some financial flexibility
to execute its acquisition strategy.