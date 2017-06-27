(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Charter
Communications Operating, LLC's (CCO) proposed issuance of $1.5
billion of
senior secured notes. CCO is an indirect, wholly owned
subsidiary of Charter
Communications, Inc. (Charter). CCO's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) is currently
'BB+' with a Stable Outlook.
The company is expected to use net proceeds to pay related fees
and expenses and
for general corporate purposes, including potential buybacks of
Class A common
stock of Charter or common units of Charter Communications
Holdings, LLC (CCH),
a subsidiary of Charter. As of March 31, 2017, Charter had $1.9
billion
available under its Class A common stock buyback program, an
amount that
excludes any potential buybacks of CCH common units. Pro forma
for the proposed
issuance, as well as debt issuances in April 2017 and subsequent
note
repurchases, Charter had approximately $63.3 billion of debt
outstanding as of
March 31, 2017, including $47.4 billion of senior secured debt.
Today's issuance is in line with Fitch's expectation that
Charter will issue
debt using additional debt capacity created primarily through
EBITDA growth.
Proceeds from future prospective debt issuances issued under
additional debt
capacity created are expected to be used for investment in the
business,
accretive acquisitions and shareholder returns. Charter
management has stated it
plans to target the low end of its target leverage range of 4x
to 4.5x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
M&A Activity Credit-Positive: In May 2016, Charter completed its
merger with
Time Warner Cable and acquisition of Bright House Networks.
Fitch continues to
view these transactions positively and believes they strengthen
Charter's
overall credit profile. Fitch estimates that on a pro forma
basis for the last
12 months (LTM) ended March 31, 2017, including a full year of
the transactions
and recent debt issuances and redemptions, total leverage was
4.3x while senior
secured leverage was 3.2x.
Integration Key to Success: Charter's ability to continue
managing the
simultaneous integration of two transactions and limit
disruption to its overall
operations is critical. Charter is also managing the transition
to all-digital
services and the introduction of its interactive IP-based video
user interface
across the TWC and Bright House systems. Similar efforts in
their legacy systems
boosted ARPU and accelerated growth in revenue, EBITDA margin
and FCF.
Credit Profile Changes: As of March 31, 2017, Charter served
25.1 million
residential customers and is the country's second largest cable
multiple-system
operator. Pro forma LTM revenue and EBITDA totalled
approximately $40.5 billion
and $14.7 billion, respectively. Charter's pro forma total
leverage and senior
secured leverage have declined since peaking at 4.4x and 3.5x,
respectively, at
June 30, 2016. The decline was driven primarily by EBITDA growth
as Charter
benefited from ongoing operating improvements.
Improving Operating Momentum: Charter's operating strategies are
having a
positive impact on the company's operating profile, resulting in
a strengthened
competitive position. The market-share-driven strategy, which is
focused on
enhancing the overall competitiveness of Charter's video service
and leveraging
its all-digital infrastructure, is improving subscriber metrics,
growing revenue
and average revenue per unit (ARPU) trends, and stabilizing
operating margins.
Debt Capacity Growth: Charter management has stated it plans to
target the low
end of its target leverage range of 4x to 4.5x. Fitch expects
Charter to
continue to create additional debt capacity and remain within
its target
leverage primarily through EBITDA growth. Proceeds from
prospective debt
issuances under additional debt capacity created are expected to
be used for
investment in the business, accretive acquisitions and
shareholder returns.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include:
--Mid-single-digit pro forma revenue growth highlighted by
continued high-speed
data and commercial service revenue growth.
--Pro forma EBITDA margin improves as ARPU growth from
subscribers taking more
advanced video services and higher-speed data service tiers
offsets increased
programming costs and spending to enhance customer service and
products.
--Fitch estimates Charter will generate more than $4 billion of
FCF in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating actions would be contemplated given the
following:
--Integrating TWC and Bright House while limiting disruption in
the company's
overall operations;
--Demonstrating continued progress in closing gaps relative to
its industry
peers in service penetration rates and strategic bandwidth
initiatives;
--Operating profile strengthens as the company captures
sustainable revenue and
cash flow growth envisioned when implementing the current
operating strategy;
--Reduction and maintenance of total leverage below 4.0x.
Fitch believes negative rating actions would likely occur given
the following:
--A leveraging transaction or the adoption of a more aggressive
financial
strategy that increases leverage beyond 5.5x in the absence of a
credible
deleveraging plan;
--Adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy;
--A perceived weakening of Charter's competitive position or
failure of the
current operating strategy to produce sustainable revenue and
cash flow growth
along with strengthening operating margins.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch regards Charter's liquidity position and overall financial
flexibility as
satisfactory given the rating category. Charter's financial
flexibility will
improve in step with the growth of FCF generation following the
completion of
the transactions. Charter generated $3.7 billion of FCF during
the LTM ended
March 31, 2017, and Fitch expects Charter to generate more than
$4 billion in
2017.
The company's liquidity position at March 31, 2017 includes cash
of $2.7 billion
and is supported by $2.8 billion of borrowing capacity from its
$3 billion
revolver, which expires in May 2021, and anticipated FCF
generation. Charter's
pro forma maturity profile is manageable with less than 10% of
outstanding debt
maturing before 2020 including $148 million in 2017, $2.2
billion in 2018, and
$3.5 billion in 2019. Fitch believes that Charter has the
financial flexibility
to retire near-term maturities with cash on hand and future FCF.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Connie McKay
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3148
Committee Chairperson
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 13, 2016.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
filings of this issuer.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
