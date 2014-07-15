(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd's (China Huarong;
A/Stable) USD1.2bn 4% senior unsecured notes due 2019 and USD300m 3% senior unsecured notes due
2017 final ratings of 'A'. The proceeds will be used as working capital and for general
corporate purposes.
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of documents conforming
to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected
ratings assigned on 4 July 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - US Dollar Senior Unsecured Notes
The notes, to be issued by Huarong Finance Co., Ltd., are to be unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by Huarong (HK) International Holdings Limited
(Huarong Hong Kong), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Huarong.
In place of a guarantee, China Huarong has granted a keepwell deed and a deed of
equity interest purchase, investment and liquidity support undertaking to ensure
that the guarantor, Huarong Hong Kong, has sufficient assets and liquidity to
meet its obligations under the guarantee for the US dollar notes.
The notes are rated at the same level as China Huarong's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), given the strong link between Huarong Hong Kong and China Huarong and the
keepwell deed and the deed of equity interest purchase, investment and liquidity
support undertaking, which provide additional support and transfer the ultimate
responsibility of payment to China Huarong.
In Fitch's opinion, both the keepwell deed and the deed of equity interest
purchase, investment and liquidity support undertaking signal a strong intention
from China Huarong to ensure that Huarong Hong Kong has sufficient funds to
honour the proposed debt obligations. The agency also believes China Huarong
intends to maintain its reputation and credit profile in the international
offshore market, and is unlikely to default on offshore obligations.
Additionally a default of Huarong Hong Kong could have significant negative
repercussions on China Huarong for any future offshore funding.
China Huarong was established in 1999 and is one of four big asset management
companies approved and set up by the State Council to safeguard the country's
economic and financial stability
RATING SENSITIVITIES - US Dollar Senior Unsecured Notes
Any rating action on China Huarong's IDR would result in similar rating action
on the rated notes.