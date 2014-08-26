(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/BARCELONA, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned China Orient
Asset Management Corporation's (COAM; A-/Stable) USD2bn
medium-term note (MTN)
programme an expected rating of 'A-(EXP)' and the proposed
senior unsecured US
dollar notes to be issued under the programme an expected rating
of 'A-(EXP)'.
Notes issued under the MTN program may be in any currency or of
any tenor.
The proceeds of the proposed US dollar notes will be used as
working capital and
for general corporate purposes.
The final ratings on the proposed MTN programme and US dollar
notes are
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - MTN Programme and US Dollar Senior
Unsecured Notes
The notes under the MTN programme will be issued by Charming
Light Investments
Ltd. (CLI), and are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed
by China Orient
Asset Management (International) Holding Limited (COAMI), a
wholly owned
subsidiary of COAM. The notes under the MTN programme will be
senior unsecured
obligations of COAMI and also rank pari passu with all other
obligations of
COAMI.
COAM has granted a keepwell deed and a deed of equity interest
purchase and
investment undertaking to ensure that COAMI has sufficient
assets and liquidity
to meet its obligations under the guarantee for the notes under
the MTN
programme.
The notes under the MTN programme are rated at the same level as
COAM's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR), given the strong link between COAMI and
COAM and because
the keepwell deed and deed of equity interest purchase and
investment
undertaking transfer the ultimate responsibility of payment to
COAM.
In Fitch's opinion, both the keepwell deed and the deed of
equity interest
purchase and investment undertaking signal a strong intention
from COAM to
ensure that COAMI has sufficient funds to honour the debt
obligations. The
agency also believes COAM intends to maintain its reputation and
credit profile
in the international offshore market, and is unlikely to default
on its offshore
obligations. Additionally, a default by COAMI could have
significant negative
repercussions on COAM for any future offshore funding.
Fitch's rating on the MTN programme is for the programme in
general and
individual issues under it may not be assigned the same rating
as the
programme's.
The proposed MTN programme allows COAM to make drawdowns under
the keepwell deed
and deed of equity interest purchase and investment undertaking
via CLI as the
issuer or through a direct guarantee structure provided by COAM
via United
Wealth Development Ltd. (UWD) as the issuer. UWD is an indirect
wholly-owned
subsidiary of COAM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - MTN Programme and US Dollar Senior
Unsecured Notes
Any rating action on COAM's IDR would result in similar rating
actions on the
MTN programme and the rated notes under the MTN programme. In
addition, the
rating on the MTN programme will be downgraded if there is a
material adverse
change in the Chinese capital account regulation that results in
restraints on
COAM providing timely cross-border support for the debt
servicing of the notes.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8400
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+ 49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
