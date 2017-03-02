(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
South City Holdings
Limited's (CSC; B/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes a
'B(EXP)' expected
rating and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The notes are rated at the same level as CSC's senior unsecured
rating because
they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The
final rating is
subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to
information already
received.
CSC's ratings are supported by well-located projects, growing
non-development
income, close collaboration with local governments, a long
record in integrated
trade centre development and sufficient liquidity. The ratings
are constrained
by CSC's rising leverage and weak industry outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rising Non-Development Income: Income from CSC's non-development
business
increased by 22% yoy in the first half of the financial year
ending March 2017
(FY17) to HKD736m, driven by growth across the rental, property
management,
logistics and warehousing segments as well as the outlets and
e-commerce
businesses. Fitch believes CSC's diversification will enhance
internal cash flow
and smooth sales volatility, and expects non-development
income/interest
coverage to exceed 1.0x in the next year or two (last 12 months
(LTM) to 1H17:
0.8x).
Higher Leverage: CSC's leverage, measured by net debt/adjusted
inventory, rose
to 48% at end-September 2016, from 38% at end-March 2015, due to
increasing
construction activities for saleable residential products and
investment
properties. The company has 15.4 million square metres (sq m) of
properties
under development and unsold completed properties, including
investment
properties, as at end-September 2016, compared with 13.3 million
sq m a year
earlier.
Fitch expects leverage to be around 50% in FY17 then remain
between 50%-60% for
the next two to three years if CSC continues with capex of
HKD8.5bn-9bn a year
in our estimate, taking into consideration the construction
expenditure to build
up saleable residential resources and the company's strong
emphasis on the
recurring business segment. Fitch believes the developer's
rising leverage is
mitigated by its growing recurring income. However, CSC's
ratings will come
under pressure if the non-development segment fails to grow
despite continued
investment.
Residential Sales Support Performance: Contracted sales rose 32%
yoy to HKD6.7bn
in the first nine months of FY17, buoyed by strong sales in
three Tier 2 cities
- Nanchang, Hefei and Nanning. Residential sales accounted for
more than 70% of
total contracted value. Average selling prices decreased by 12%
over the same
period in FY16, to HKD7,800 per sq m, due to product-mix
changes. Fitch expects
contracted sales to reach HKD7.5bn-8.0bn in FY17 as residential
markets in the
above-mentioned three cities remain strong and the company had
4.5 million sq m
of saleable resources as at end-September 2016.
Weak Demand for Trade Centres: Demand in the trade and logistics
centre sector
has been weak since late 2014 as small and medium-sized
enterprises withhold
investment amid weaker economic growth, while relocation demand
has slowed,
local governments delay completing transportation networks and
investor appetite
has declined. Fitch does not see any signs of recovery in demand
for trade
centre space in the next 12-18 months.
Sustained EBITDA Margin: CSC's EBITDA margin remained
satisfactory at 33.6% in
the last 12 months to September 2016, given low weighted-average
land costs of
CNY301 (HKD350) per sq m in 1HFY17, increasing government grants
due to the
market downturn, which totalled HKD741m (FY16: HKD1bn), and
larger recurring
EBITDA from the non-development segment. CSC also has the
flexibility of cutting
selling, general and administrative expenses to maintain a
healthy margin. Fitch
expects CSC's EBITDA margin to remain above 30% in the next year
or two,
providing a buffer to absorb average selling price volatility.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CSC's projects are located in Tier 1 and 2 cities in China,
which are better
located than those of the other two Fitch-rated trade centre
developers - Hydoo
International Holding Limited (B-/Stable) and Wuzhou
International Holdings
Limited (CCC), whose projects are mainly in Tier 3 and 4 cities.
This translates
into larger scale and better EBITDA margins for CSC compared
with its peers in
the same industry. CSC's leverage is higher than that of Hydoo
and Wuzhou, given
part of its cash is tied up in the construction of investment
properties. Fitch
expects its diversification into the non-development segment to
generate stable
operational cash flow for the company.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CSC include:
- Contracted sales to remain weak, at HKD7.5bn-8.0bn each year
in FY17-FY19.
- Non-development income to increase to HKD1.8bn in FY17 and
HKD2bn in FY18.
- Capital expenditure at HKD8.5bn-9.0bn per year in FY17-FY19.
- Land replenishment ratio (land acquired/gross floor area
presold) at 2x in
FY17-FY19 (FY16: 2.2x).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20% (FY16: 32.5%; LTM1H17:
33.6%);
- net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 50% (FY16: 48.3%;
1HFY17: 48%) if
non-development income/interest is below 1.0x (FY16: 0.8x;
LTM1HFY17: 0.8x); and
- net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 60% if
non-development
income/interest is above 1.0x.
No positive rating action is expected in the next 12-18 months
given persistent
weak demand for trade and logistic centres.
LIQUIDITY
CSC had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of
around HKD8.3bn
and unutilised banking facilities of HKD5.4bn as at
end-September 2016, covering
short-term debt of HKD7.3bn. CSC's successful issuance in the
onshore bond
market has also alleviated refinancing pressure and lowered its
average
borrowing cost to 6.2% at end-September 2016, from 6.8% at
FYE15.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Long
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3019
Tertiary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Ratings Committee: 12 January 2017
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001