Oct 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based China Uranium Development Company Limited's (China Uranium) USD600m USD senior unsecured notes a final rating of 'A'.

The rating action follows the completion of the notes issue and receipt of documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 19 September 2013.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Guarantee from CGNPC: China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGNPC; Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating of A+/Stable, Senior Unsecured rating of A) is providing a full guarantee to the notes issue, effectively ranking holders of the notes on par with existing senior unsecured creditors of CGNPC. In Fitch's view, this demonstrates CGNPC's strong support to China Uranium. CGNPC has also provided guarantees on bank loans by China Uranium to fund the Husab project. CGNPC has full management control of China Uranium, which is the only offshore uranium platform in the Group. Fitch considers the increase in uranium production to support China's ambitious nuclear generation targets to be an important strategic objective for both CGNPC and the Chinese government.

Assets Under Development: China Uranium is a mining company with resources in Namibia and Australia that are under exploration and development. Currently, its main source of revenue is the trading of uranium, largely sourcing for CGNPC. The company's green field risk is significant as the Husab project is still at the construction stage and the company's assets in Australia are all in exploration stage. Its business profile is constrained by its exposure to green field projects, and massive capital expenditure in the next few years. The off-take agreements with CGNPC provide comfort in relation to revenue generation once the projects successfully move to a production phase in several years' time.

High Quality Mines: According to the company, cash operating costs of the Husab project will be in the second quartile of the global uranium cost curve, which is positive to future cash flow generation. In terms of reserve size, Husab is the third largest uranium mine in the world.

Massive Upcoming Capex: Given limited internal cash generation and the large development capex, China Uranium's stand-alone financial profile is weak. The company has secured credit facilities to partly fund the development of the Husab project, with the balance largely coming from this new bond issue. Fitch expects CGNPC to support the company so that it maintains an adequate liquidity profile. CGNPC's ratings are closely aligned with the ratings of People's Republic of China (A+/Stable), given its strategic importance and the strong tangible support extended to it by the state. For more information on CGNPC, please refer to its Full Rating Report dated 5 November 2012.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating of this instrument is tied to the senior unsecured rating of CGNPC. As such, any action on CGNPC's senior unsecured rating will result in a similar change to the instrument rating.