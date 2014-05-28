(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Vanke
Co., Ltd's
(Vanke) proposed US dollar five-year notes an expected rating of
'BBB+(EXP)'.
The proposed notes will be issued by Bestgain Real Estate Lyra
Limited and will
be jointly and severally guaranteed by Vanke Real Estate (Hong
Kong) Company Ltd
(Vanke HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vanke. The final rating
is contingent
on the receipt of final documents conforming to information
already received.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
National Coverage and Large Scale: Vanke is the largest
homebuilder in China's
residential market by contracted sales. It has about 400
projects for sale in 61
cities, of which over two thirds are Tier 1 and 2 cities. Its
land bank of 62.7m
square metres (sqm) in GFA is well diversified and is one of the
largest in
China. The large scale provides Vanke with operational and
financial
flexibility. It has also moved towards using prefabricated
building components
to ensure quality, quick replication, lower cost and
standardisation.
Sales Growth to Slow: Vanke's contracted sales have increased
strongly, with
three-year CAGR at around 27%-30% since 2007. In 2013, CAGR
dropped to 16.5%.
Fitch expects Vanke's growth in contracted sales to slow down
due to more
intense competition and a larger base effect. Three-year CAGR
for contracted
sales is likely to be around 15%-25% in the short to medium
term.
Lower Margins and Higher Churn: Vanke's EBITDA margins dropped
to 21.9% in 2013
from 26.5% in 2012, in line with narrower margins in the sector.
The decline was
due to the sales from over 90% of furbished units (completed
homes that had
cabinetry and other fixtures installed) being recognised in
2013, compared with
80% in 2012. In addition, sales from the residential units sold
in the market
trough in the second half of 2011 are also starting to be
recognised. Vanke
follows a high asset churn strategy. As a result, its contracted
sales to total
debt ratio was at 2.1x in 2013 and has been above 1.75x since
2009, making its
ratio one of the highest among peers in the sector. Fitch
expects Vanke's EBITDA
margins to remain at 20%-22% in the next two to three years as
it continues with
its high churn strategy and because sales are recognised from a
higher
proportion of furbished units and from more units sold during
the market trough.
Focus on Mass Market: Vanke continued to focus on the
mass-market segment in
2013, with units smaller than 144 sqm accounting for around
91.5% of residential
units in 2013. This allowed Vanke to continue to meet demand
from China's
urbanisation trend and maintain its large scale and market
leadership. By
focusing on the mass-market segment, Vanke achieved CAGR of 28%
for contract
sales from 2009 to 2013 despite strict home purchase
restrictions imposed in
first-tier and some major second-tier cities in China.
Higher Funding Cost: Vanke's average funding cost in 2013 was
around 8%, higher
than the 3%-6% for other Chinese homebuilders rated in the 'BBB'
category (those
rated 'BBB-', 'BBB' and 'BBB+'), which are mostly state-owned
enterprises. Vanke
is privately owned and does not have that advantage. To improve
its funding cost
and capital structure, Vanke issued a 2.625% USD800m five-year
offshore bond and
set up a USD2bn multi-currency medium-term note program in 2013.
Diversification Into Other Markets and Businesses: During 2013,
Vanke expanded
into homebuilding overseas, including in Hong Kong, US and
Singapore via joint
ventures with well-known local developers. Vanke also invested
about USD400m in
Huishang Bank's IPO for a 8% stake. However, these remain
insignificant, with
the above investments forming around 1% of Vanke's total assets
of CNY479.5bn at
end-2013.
Outlook Stable: Fitch expects that Vanke will maintain its
leadership in the
Chinese residential homebuilding market, with a clear focus on
first-time
homebuyers and upgraders. Vanke will use its operational and
financial
flexibility and continue to grow at a moderate pace in the
highly competitive
and cyclical Chinese property market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Unfavourable changes to China's regulation or economy leading
to a decline in
contracted sales; or
- Decline in EBITDA margin to below 20% (2013: 21.9%); or
- Increase in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over a
sustained period
(2013: 18.5%)
- Contracted sales/total debt remaining below 1.75x over a
sustained period
(2013: 2.1x)
- Deviation from its current focus on mass-market housing
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next
12 to 18 months
due to the high cyclicality as well as the high regulatory risks
in the Chinese
property sector.
