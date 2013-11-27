(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
property developer
China Vanke Co Ltd (Vanke; BBB+/Stable) a Long-Term
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Rating of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and a
local-currency senior
unsecured rating of 'BBB+'.
Fitch has also assigned Vanke's proposed senior unsecured
Chinese
yuan-denominated notes a rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'. The notes, to be
issued by
Bestgain Real Estate Limited (Bestgain), are to be jointly and
severally
guaranteed by Vanke Real Estate (Hong Kong) Company Ltd (Vanke
HK), a wholly
owned subsidiary of China Vanke. The final rating on the notes
is contingent
upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Keepwell and Deed of Equity Interest: Vanke is unable to provide
a guarantee to
offshore subsidiaries without approval from the Chinese
government. In place of
a guarantee, Vanke has granted a keepwell deed and a deed of
equity interest
purchase undertaking to ensure that the guarantor, Vanke HK, has
sufficient
assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee
for the
proposed yuan notes. In Fitch's view, the keepwell and
undertaking deeds signal
a strong intention from Vanke to honour its proposed debt
obligations.
Leadership in China: Vanke is the largest Fitch-rated Chinese
homebuilder by
revenue and contracted sales. The company had revenue of
CNY38.9bn in 1H13 and
contracted sales of CNY145.9bn from January to October 2013 in
over 60 cities,
underlining its national presence. The majority of sales were in
second-tier and
third-tier cities and evenly distributed across four areas where
the population
is concentrated. Vanke's expansion strategy will focus on the
four areas for
more efficient use of resources, better management and
consistent products.
Mass-Market Housing Focus: Vanke is focused on providing
mass-market housing,
especially small units for first-time buyers. At mid-2013, 90%
of Vanke's
contract sales were for units below 144 square metres (sq m).
This focus is
aimed at meeting strong housing demand stemming from China's
urbanisation, and
is in line with central government policy to ensure sufficient
supply of
affordable homes. As a result, Vanke achieved a CAGR of 14.2%
for contract sales
from 2010-2012.
Long Track Record: The company has more than 24 years of
experience in
homebuilding in China and has to date completed more than
500,000 homes. Vanke
can use its strong brand name and network to secure
high-quality, low-cost land.
Diversified Funding Resources: Vanke has diversified and
multiple funding
channels, including loans from domestic and foreign banks,
project joint
ventures, and access to onshore and offshore capital markets. It
also has
exposure to trust financing, which provides more flexibility
than loans from
domestic banks.
Outlook Stable: Fitch expects Vanke to maintain its leadership
in the Chinese
residential homebuilding market, with a strong focus in
mass-market segments.
The agency expects the company to take advantage of its
operational and
financial flexibility and continue to grow at a moderate pace in
a highly
competitive and cyclical property market.
Sufficient Liquidity: Vanke had CNY36.2bn cash at mid-2013, much
higher than its
peers. Fitch expects the group to maintain sufficient liquidity
to fund
development costs, land-premium payments, and debt obligations
during 2013-2015
due to its diversified funding channels from capital markets,
long-term
relationship with banks, and flexible land-acquisition
strategies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Unfavourable changes to China's regulation or economy leading
to a decline in
contracted sales
- Decline in Fitch-adjusted EBITDA margin to below 25% (1H13:
around 23%)
- Increase in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over a
sustained period
(end-1H13: around 22%)
- Contracted sales/total debt remaining below 1.75x over a
sustained period
(end-2012: around 1.9x)
- Deviation from its current focus on mass-market housing
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next
12 to 18 months
due to high cyclicality and regulatory risks in the Chinese
property sector.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
