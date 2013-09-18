(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based Huaxia
Life Insurance Company Limited's (HXLF) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
at 'A-' with Stable Outlook.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating reflects HXLF's ongoing new business growth, adequate
capitalisation,
and sound liquidity. The rating also recognises the company's
strong
distribution capability and market coverage in universal life
products. The
company is China's third-largest life insurer in new premiums
for universal life
products, capturing a market share of about 5.6% for the first
seven months of
2013.
While sales of wealth management products with higher investment
return by banks
have partially cannibalised market demand for saving-type
policies offered by
life insurers in 2012 and H113, HXLF has maintained dynamic
growth in new
business. Its new business values for H113 reached CNY106m, the
same amount it
achieved for the whole of FY12. The company's value of in-force
business (after
the cost of capital) increased to CNY1.48bn at end-H113 from
CNY1.06bn at FYE12,
reflecting the profitability of the company's life book.
HXLF's strong premium growth is underpinned by wide agency
coverage and its
distribution partnership with several major banks with a wide
network of
branches. Liquidity of the company is sound as liquid assets
(including term
deposits) accounted for about 93% of its policyholders'
liabilities at end-H113.
Offsetting these positive rating attributes includes the
company's ongoing
operating deficits, consistent demand for capital to support
growth, and high
concentration on single premium participating and universal life
products. The
company's growth in H113 mainly came from the sales of single
premium universal
life policies.
Non-recurrent initial outlay costs associated branch expansion,
brand
development, and setting up of distribution networks have
resulted in operating
losses at HXLF over the past five years. In view of HXLF's
expansion
initiatives, operating losses are likely to remain in the coming
two to three
years. However, Fitch expects that the insurer's expense rates
will trend down
to a reasonable level as its insurance portfolio further
expands.
HXLF's risk-based capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's
internal model, is
adequate and commensurate with the rating after its CNY1.5bn
capital injection
in Q213. Its solvency ratio stood at 230% at end-H113, well in
excess of the
150% benchmark generally required by China Insurance Regulatory
Commission and
the minimum requirement of 100%.
In light of the company's dynamic new business growth, HXLF
plans to further
inject CNY3.5bn before the end of 2013 to strengthen its
solvency position. The
capital contribution plan is still subject to the board's final
approval.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative rating triggers include failure to execute its capital
injection plan,
a reduction in HXLF's statutory solvency ratio to below 200% on
a sustained
basis, an increase in financial leverage higher than 25%
(end-H113: 9%) and a
material deterioration in persistency rates and mortality
profits. Fitch
expects the company to complete the CNY3.5bn capital injection
before the end of
2013.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term unless the company is
able to
consistently record operating profitability, further strengthen
its new business
margin, and optimise its product mix.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
