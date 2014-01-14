(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned property
developer Shimao Property Holdings Limited's (Shimao;
BB+/Stable) proposed
seven-year senior unsecured US dollar denominated notes an
expected rating of
'BB+(EXP)'.
The bonds are rated at the same level as Shimao's senior
unsecured Rating as
they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the company. The final ratings are contingent upon the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strategic Focus Improves Performance: Shimao has refocused on
key regions and
cities where it has operational advantages. Its expansion into
new cities and
third- and fourth-tier cities remains selective. Improved
internal management in
eight key regions allows better day-to- day management of
regional operations
and sales. For the 11 months ended 30 November 2013, the group
realized
contracted sales of CNY61.3bn, exceeding its 2013 sales target
of CNY55bn by
11.4%. Fitch expects contracted sales to continue to grow in
2014.
Shift in Product Mix: To raise contracted sales, Shimao adjusted
its residential
property development mix to focus on first-time home buyers and
buyers upgrading
their homes, as well as improved the quality of its housing
stock. Shimao
continues to focus on small-to-medium sized units of
90sqm-140sqm, which account
for around 75%-80% of its units available for sale for 2013 and
2014. Shimao has
one of the highest recurring rental income streams and the
highest rental income
to EBITDA ratio among Chinese property companies rated by Fitch
in the 'BB'
category.
Delivery of Prudent Financial Strategy: During the challenging
operating
environment in 2011, Shimao demonstrated operational flexibility
and prudent
financial management. It slowed down land acquisition to
conserve cash. The
company continues to have strong financial support from over 10
onshore and
offshore banks. Management's focus on maintaining ample
liquidity and ready
access to various funding channels further supports its ratings.
Solid Recurring Income: The company's 64%-owned Shanghai Shimao
provides rental
income while Shimao's hotel operations are another source of
recurring income.
Management expects to continue investing in commercial and
retail properties and
hotels. Fitch believes this will offer additional financial
flexibility for the
group if required. However, over the past three years, more than
90% of Shimao's
revenue was from property sales.
Stable Operating Performance: Fitch expects Shimao to maintain a
stable
operating performance and prudent financial policies in the
short-to-medium term
and to continue to increase its contracted sales in 2014 to more
than CNY70bn.
A large and well-located land bank of 37.2 million sqm across
China as of 30
June 2013 and its proven track record in selective expansion to
third and
fourth-tier cities will also underpin its stable performance.
Sufficient Liquidity: At June 2013 Shimao had CNY18.9bn in cash
(of which
CNY2.1bn was restricted cash) and CNY20bn in unused bank credit
facilities.
Fitch expects the group to maintain sufficient liquidity to fund
development
costs, land premium payments and debt obligations during
2013-2015, based on its
diversified funding channels and flexible land acquisition
strategy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-continued weakening of the operating environment, leading to
EBITDA margin
erosion below
20% (1H 2013: 28%)
-aggressive debt-funded expansion leading to net
debt-to-inventory exceeding 40%
(1H 2013: 51.4%)
-Contracted sales/gross debt below 1.25x (1H 2013: 1.3x) on a
sustained basis
-Tightening liquidity due to a sustained fall in free cash
flows, or weakened
access to financing
channels
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Longer track record of stable business growth
-Expansion, improved scale and cash efficiency without impact on
profitability,
with EBITDA margin above 20% on sustained basis
-Demonstrated leverage flexibility, with debt-funded expansion
leading to net
debt-to-inventory below 35% on a sustained basis
-Contracted sales/gross debt above 1.25x on a sustained basis
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 5 August 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.