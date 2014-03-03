(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based Taikang Life
Insurance Co., Ltd. (Taikang) an Insurance Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating of
'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Taikang's well-established franchise, strong
distribution
capability, and good profitability. The rating also takes into
account the
insurer's commitment to strengthen its regulatory solvency ratio
to above 200%
in 4Q14 from 166% at end-2013 via a capital injection.
The insurer has managed to maintain its solvency ratio at
moderately above the
regulatory preferred benchmark of 150%, but earnings volatility
and persistent
capital demand for business expansion could drag down the ratio.
The insurer has a strong market position with 5.7% of 2013 total
premiums in
China's life insurance market, making it the sixth-largest life
insurer in the
country. It has been following a strategy of increasing regular
premiums for
sustainable growth and better profitability. This has
contributed to a steady
increase in its embedded value despite the slowdown in new
premium growth
(mainly due to the decline in single-premium revenues). New
business margins
also continued to rise as a result of the increasing share of
more profitable
regular-premium policies.
Taikang's large business scale and margin-focused strategy
support good
profitability, with pre-tax return on assets of about 0.5% in
2011 and 2012. A
steady contribution of mortality gains sustains its earnings
stability, although
profitability and capitalisation remain subject to high
volatility from its
investment income, which has significant exposure to the Chinese
stock market.
The insurer has also strived to streamline daily operations to
reduce the
negative impact of expense overruns.
Investment risk is adequately managed, with 88.5% of Taikang's
invested assets
allocated to bonds and cash and bank deposits at end-2012. It
has established a
well-defined internal rating scale to assess and control credit
risks and it has
concentrated on policy and state-owned banks and large
corporates with
investment-grade internal ratings. Equity exposures were
sizeable at 10.5% of
invested assets at end-2012, representing well over 100% of the
company's
equity. Thus Taikang's moderate capital base remains vulnerable
to unfavourable
stock market fluctuations.
Taikang, like most of its Chinese peers, has relied on
subordinated debt
issuances to support its solvency with a financial leverage
ratio (debt to the
sum of debt and equity capital) of 31% at end-2012. Taikang may
issue more
subordinated debt if its solvency ratio falls below 150%,
although China
Insurance Regulatory Commission's cap on sub-debt issues to 50%
of a company's
net assets would constrain the amount that Taikang may issue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include failure to increase
the solvency
ratio to above 200% in 4Q14 and maintain it at this level
thereafter, and an
increase in financial leverage above 35% for a prolonged period.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term. It would depend on a
notable
improvement in profitability and internal capital generation
capability, which
would be challenging amid ongoing intense market competition.
