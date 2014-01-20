(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Chinese
property
developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd's (CIFI, B+/Positive)
proposed USD
senior unsecured notes an expected rating of â€˜B+(EXP)â€™.
The notes are rated at the same level as CIFIâ€™s senior
unsecured rating as they
represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final
documents
conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Positive Outlook: CIFI has improved its business scale and
achieved CNY15.3bn of
contracted sales in 2013 compared with CNY9.5bn in 2012. If it
is able to
maintain the leverage and liquidity at healthy level, its
overall credit profile
will be commensurate with a â€˜BB-â€™ profile. Its enlarged size
provides advantages
including more stable cash flow, cost benefits, and more choices
in land
purchases.
High Sales Turnover: CIFI's credit profile has been improving
since it
standardised its product types and shifted its focus to
mass-market housing in
2011. The agency expects this model to result in a rapid rise in
sales turnover
and contracted sales. CIFI's contracted sales/total debt was
1.1x in 2012, and
Fitch estimates the ratio improved to 1.3x in 2013.
National Presence: CIFI has a diversified presence in the Bohai
Economic Rim,
Yangtze River Delta, and Central Western Region, reducing its
exposure to
uncertainties inherent in local policies and local economies
while providing
room to scale up. Fitch expects local demand to continue to be
strong and its
mass-market strategy to work well in first- and second-tier
cities. CIFI had
around 86% of its land bank in first- and second-tier cities as
of June 2013.
Slower Deleveraging: Net debt/adjusted inventory increased to
around 36% at
end-1H13 from 30% at end-2012, although this level of leverage
remains moderate
compared with that of its peers. Nonetheless, the company's high
growth target,
together with its issue of offshore bonds in 2013, may limit its
ability to
deleverage.
Limited EBITDA Margin: Given its high sales turnover business
model, Fitch
expects the company to achieve EBITDA margins in the high teens
over the next
two to three years, compared with 20%-25% in 2009, 2010, and
2011.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- Sustaining annual contracted sales above CNY15bn (2013 sales:
CNY15.3bn)
-Maintaining the current strategy of high cash flow turnover,
such that
contracted sales/total debt is sustained at over 1.3x
-EBITDA margin over 18% on a sustained basis (1H13: 19%)
-Net debt/adjusted inventory falling below 35% on a sustained
basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
-Failure to meet the above guidelines over the next 12-18
months, which would
lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, â€œCorporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkageâ€�, dated 5 August 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
"Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Rating Chinese Homebuilders
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.