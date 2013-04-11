(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Indonesia-based PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance's (CNAF,
AA+(idn)/Stable) proposed
issue of up to IDR400bn medium-term notes (MTN) II 2013 with a
maturity of up to
three years a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)'.
Rating Action Rationale
The MTNs are rated at the same level as CNAF's National
Long-Term 'AA+(idn)'
rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the company. Proceeds from the issue will be used
to support the
company's business growth.
CNAF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued strong
support from its
majority shareholder, PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga;
BBB/Stable) and its
ultimate parent, CIMB Group (CIMBG; whose flagship bank is CIMB
Bank Berhad).
Rating Sensitivity/Drivers
Any significant dilution in ownership by, or perceived weakening
of support
from, CIMB Niaga and CIMB Group would put pressure on CNAF's
ratings. Upside
potential for CNAF's National Ratings is limited, as the ratings
are already at
the top end of the scale.
Established in 1981, CNAF is 99.9%-owned by CIMB Niaga and
focuses on
Indonesia's car financing business. CIMB Niaga is the
fifth-largest bank in
Indonesia.
Contacts
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
+62 21 2902 6407
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Secondary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria",
dated 12 December
2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10
August 2012, and
"National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
