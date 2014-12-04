(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BB+/B'
long- and
short-term IDRs to CIT Group, Inc. (CIT) and CIT Bank. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs, Senior Debt and Revolving Credit
Facility
The IDRs and Viability Ratings (VRs) reflect CIT's leading
franchise positions
in key business segments, including aircraft leasing, railcar
leasing and
factoring, appropriate capital levels relative to asset
exposures, strong
liquidity, diversified funding profile, seasoned management team
and
demonstrated execution on previously-articulated business
objectives.
These strengths are counterbalanced by CIT's elevated exposure
to middle market
borrowers, a higher risk customer segment historically, outsized
exposure to
cyclical businesses such as aircraft and railcar leasing and
associated asset
residual value risk, and greater earnings volatility relative to
its bank peers.
Fitch believes that CIT's profitability and returns, although
improving, remain
below the company's cost of capital and long-term return on
average tangible
common equity target, which could potentially introduce
strategic uncertainty
over the intermediate- to long-term.
Furthermore, ratings remain constrained by CIT's outsized
reliance on wholesale
funding sources relative to its bank peers. Fitch believes CIT's
online deposit
franchise, which includes a higher-than-average mix of high
dollar balance
accounts and time deposits, may be subject to increased deposit
outflow
sensitivity in a rising interest rate environment.
With respect to the pending OneWest Bank N.A. acquisition, Fitch
acknowledges
that the transaction would increase CIT's deposit base, lower
its overall cost
of funds, create additional cross selling opportunities and
allow CIT to
potentially realize more of its existing net operating loss
carry forward.
However, Fitch also views the acquisition as posing modest
integration and
execution risks, while the move above the $50 billion asset
threshold would
introduce additional regulatory hurdles and compliance costs.
Furthermore, Fitch views OneWest's deposit platform as
potentially more
sensitive to interest rates relative to its bank peers as result
of a higher
than average mix of time deposits (48% of total deposits at
Sept. 30, 2014) and
a sizeable mix of high average balance accounts (time deposits
greater than
$100,000 represented 31% of total deposits at Sept. 30, 2014).
Given these
offsetting factors, Fitch's assessment of CIT's credit risk
profile is expected
to be unaffected by the closing (or lack thereof) of the OneWest
transaction,
all else equal. The transaction is subject to customary closing
conditions and
regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half
of 2015,
according to CIT.
CIT's IDR of 'BB+' is equalized with its VR of 'bb+', reflecting
Fitch's view
that external support cannot be relied upon.
The Senior Unsecured Debt rating is equalized with CIT's IDR of
'BB+' reflecting
that existing notes are senior unsecured obligations of the
company that rank
equally in payment priority with all existing and future
unsubordinated
unsecured indebtedness of CIT.
The Revolving Credit Facility is unsecured and is guaranteed by
eight of CIT's
domestic operating subsidiaries. In general the Revolving Credit
Facility ranks
equal in right of payment with all existing unsecured
indebtedness of CIT, and
as such, the rating of the Revolving Credit Facility is
equalized with CIT's
IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
The Support Ratings (SRs) of '5' reflect Fitch's view that
external support
cannot be relied upon. The Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that there is no reasonable assumption that
sovereign support will
be forthcoming to CIT.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Long- and Short-term Deposit Ratings
CIT Bank's uninsured deposit ratings of 'BBB-/F3' are rated one
notch higher
than the bank's IDR because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from
depositor
preference in the U.S. Fitch believes depositor preference in
the U.S. gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs, Senior Debt and Revolving
Credit Facility
Fitch views upward rating momentum as limited given current
modest operating
performance levels, potential increased sensitivity of the
deposit platform to
rising rates and the integration, execution and regulatory
compliance hurdles
associated with the OneWest acquisition. Longer-term, however,
positive rating
momentum could develop as a result of improved and consistent
operating
performance, demonstrated credit performance through market
cycles which is in
line with expectations, maintenance of appropriate capital
levels relative to
the company's risk profile and regulatory minimums and an
enhanced funding
profile characterized by less reliance on wholesale funding
sources and
demonstrated durability of deposits in a rising interest rate
environment.
Negative rating momentum could be driven by a sustained weakness
in operating
performance which results in insufficient capital generation or
a material
change in risk appetite, strategic objectives, or composition of
business
activities. Expansion into new business verticals outside CIT's
core commercial
lending and leasing expertise or outsized growth in new
commercial businesses
may lead to negative rating momentum.
Failure to close the OneWest transaction would not necessarily
result in
negative rating pressure, although failure to successfully
integrate OneWest
could adversely impact CIT's ratings if accompanied by outsized
costs or risks
to the broader organization. An inability to successfully manage
the increased
regulatory requirements associated with assets exceeding the $50
billion
threshold would also be viewed negatively.
The Senior Unsecured Debt rating and the Revolving Credit
Facility rating are
equalized with CIT's long-term IDR, and therefore are sensitive
to any changes
in CIT's IDR. CIT's senior unsecured notes filed under its 2012
shelf
registration rank equal in right of payment with the company's
Series C
Unsecured Notes and the Revolving Credit Facility.
The Revolving Credit Facility is unsecured, guaranteed by eight
of CIT's
domestic operating subsidiaries and may be drawn and prepaid at
the option of
CIT. The Revolving Credit Facility also includes customary
covenants that are
not shared by CIT's senior unsecured notes, including but not
limited to, a
guarantor asset coverage ratio, a consolidated net worth
covenant and limits on
CIT's operating flexibility in an event of default. Fitch
believes these
covenants do not provide sufficient additional protection to the
facility to
provide uplift to the Revolving Credit Facility's ratings
relative to CIT's IDR
and Senior Unsecured Debt rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
CIT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumptions around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Long- and Short-Term Deposit Ratings
CIT Bank's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher
than the
company's IDR, and therefore are sensitive to any changes in CIT
Bank's IDR. The
deposit ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in CIT
Bank's long- and
short-term IDRs.
COMPANY PROFILE
CIT, founded in 1908, is a diversified commercial bank with a
focus on
transportation assets and lending to small and mid-sized
businesses in the U.S.
The company's primary businesses include Transportation Finance
(aircraft and
railcar leasing and maritime finance), Corporate Finance (middle
market cash
flow and asset based lending and commercial real estate
lending), Equipment
Finance (equipment loans and leases) and Commercial Services
(factoring). As of
Sept. 30, 2014, the company had $46.5 billion in assets. The
company's stock is
listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'CIT'.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
CIT Group, Inc.:
---Long-term IDR 'BB+';
---Short-term IDR 'B';
---Viability Rating 'bb+';
---Revolving Credit Facility 'BB+';
---Senior Unsecured Debt Rating 'BB+';
---Support Rating '5';
---Support Rating Floor 'NF'.
CIT Bank:
---Long-term IDR'BB+';
---Short-term IDR'B';
---Viability Rating 'bb+';
---Long-Term Deposit Rating 'BBB-'
---Short-Term Deposit Rating 'F3'
---Support Rating '5';
---Support Rating Floor 'NF'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Brendan Sheehy
Director
+1-212-908-9138
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012);
--'Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco and Opcos' (Dec. 1
2014);
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Finance and Leasing Companies' (Nov. 18
2014);
--'Fitch Fundamentals Index - U.S.' (October 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (Mar. 27
2014);
--'Nonbank Financial Institution Interest Rate Sensitivity'
(Jan. 30 2014);
--'FinCo Deposit Sensitivity to Rising Rates' (Jan. 6 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco & Opcos (Update on
Position Outlined
in 1Q14)
here
2015 Outlook: Finance and Leasing Companies (Stable Credit
Profiles Amid Sector
Headwinds)
here
Fitch Fundamentals Index - U.S. (3Q14)
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
Nonbank Financial Institution Interest Rate Sensitivity
here
FinCo Deposit Sensitivity to Rising Rates
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.