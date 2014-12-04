(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to The Clorox Company's (Clorox) $500 million 10-year senior unsecured notes to be issued today. Proceeds will be used mainly to repay all or a portion of the outstanding $575 million 5% notes due in January 2015. The notes will be issued under the fourth supplement to the October 2007 Indenture. They contain the customary provision of a change of control triggering event if approximately 50% of Clorox's ownership changes or substantially all of its assets are transferred and ratings fall below investment grade. If those conditions are met, the company must make an offer to repurchase the notes at 101% plus accrued interest. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Consistent Performance: The Clorox Company's focused strategy of having branded products with large or leading market shares in midsized categories results in a very stable operating performance. The company's financial performance has been consistent for more than seven years. EBITDA has shown little variance at approximately $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion and is likely to remain in historical ranges. Moderate Leverage: Clorox's commitment to operating with leverage of 2.0x-2.5x is a key support to its rating. The company has been at the low end of its target for much of the past three years and ended at 1.9x at the last 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2014. A stable business model and solid free cash flow (FCF) generation provide the flexibility to invest in its operations and comfortably execute moderate discretionary activities within its leverage target. There is room for up to $700 million in additional debt with limited impact to its ratings as long as the current operating profile remains. Intermittent Input Cost Pressures: Commodities used in the manufacturing process such as resin can experience periods of price volatility, and pressure margins. Clorox's leadership position has allowed it to adjust prices quickly, and ongoing cost-savings programs have offset some inflationary pressures. Therefore, margin compression has typically been short-term in nature. Mature Categories: Clorox's categories span the gamut from household cleaning products to charcoal briquettes and food. However, given the company's primarily domestic orientation and high household penetration, volume increases have averaged 1%, with much of the company's organic growth rate of approximately 4% driven by pricing initiatives. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Management Actions Are Likely Driver: The company has the financial flexibility to manage its credit metrics at higher levels given stable cash flows. Operating with leverage of less than 2.0x and demonstrating a commitment to staying within that band while maintaining its current business momentum would support upward migration of Clorox's rating. Clorox is currently operating at these levels; however, the company is likely to do bolt-on acquisitions and take other shareholder-friendly measures such that operating with leverage under 2.0x is not likely to be sustained over the medium term. Downward migration is likely to be triggered by a change in financial strategy to operate with higher leverage or completing a large debt-financed share buyback or acquisition. None of these actions are expected as Clorox has proven to be very disciplined as well as committed to maintaining strong ratings. Fitch currently rates Clorox as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --$1.1 billion revolving credit facility at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured Notes at 'BBB+'; --Commercial paper program at 'F2'. Contact: Primary Analyst Grace Barnett Director +1-212-908-0718 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Michael Zbinovec Senior Director +1-312-368-3164 Committee Chairperson David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage' (May 2014); --'Clorox Company (The) Credit Update (April 2014)'. 