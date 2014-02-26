(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CNA
Financial
Corporation's (CNA) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and
its senior
unsecured debt at 'BBB'. Fitch has assigned a 'BBB' rating to
CNA's 3.95% $550
million senior unsecured debt issuance that matures in 2024.
Also, Fitch has
affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of CNA's
property/casualty
insurance subsidiaries at 'A'. The Rating Outlook for all
ratings is Stable. A
full rating list is shown below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating rationale for the affirmation of CNA's ratings
reflects the
company's strong capitalization, stable earnings, and overall
reserve quality.
The ratings also reflect anticipated challenges in a competitive
property/casualty market rate environment, the potential for
adverse reserve
development and deterioration in runoff operations.
CNA's financial leverage ratio improved to 17.7% as year-end
2013 compared to
19% at Dec. 31, 2012. GAAP earnings-based interest coverage
improved
significantly to 8.7x as year-end 2013 compared to 5.8x at year
end 2012. Fitch
expects that over the next 12-18 months CNA's financial leverage
and earnings
based interest coverage will approximate current levels.
Fitch notes that CNA's reported financial leverage will
temporarily increase to
approximately 22% but pro forma financial leverage is relatively
unchanged as
the new debt issuance will be the source of funds to repay $549
million debt
issuance that matures in December 2014.
CNA reported a 97.9% GAAP calendar year combined ratio for full
year 2013 an
improvement over year end 2012's 105%. Excluding the impact of
reserve
development, CNA reported a GAAP accident year combined ratio of
99.7% for full
year 2013 an improvement from prior year of 108.3%.
CNA's capital position remains solid with stated GAAP
stockholders' equity of
$12.7 billion at year end 2013 and operating leverage of 0.58
times (x).
CNA recently announced the sale of Continental Assurance
Company, an unrated
wholly owned life insurance subsidiary that consists of
structured settlements
and group annuities, to Wilton Re Holdings Ltd. CNA expects to
receive total
consideration, including tax benefits, of $615 million, which is
slightly higher
than CAC's statutory capital and surplus of $597 million as of
Dec. 31, 2013.
However, the company expects to record an after-tax GAAP charge
of approximately
$220 million during the first quarter, primarily reflecting
different statutory
and GAAP reserve valuations bases. The transaction is expected
to close in the
second quarter, subject to regulatory review, and is not
anticipated to affect
CNA's current ratings.
Fitch's rating rationale continues to recognize Loews' ownership
of CNA, as the
company benefits from the financial flexibility of a strong
majority owner and
is able to manage the company with a more long-term approach.
Loews has
demonstrated its support of CNA over the years through various
actions that have
improved CNA's capitalization. Fitch views Loews' continued
commitment to likely
lessen the magnitude of potential downgrades should CNA's
creditworthiness
deteriorate, but considers CNA's ratings standalone.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--GAAP calendar year combined ratio for the ongoing
property/casualty business
of approximately 100% or better over several years;
--Strong improvement in total operating earnings that result in
a return on
equity of 9% and operating EBIT interest coverage at 9x or
better;
--Overall flat to favorable GAAP loss reserve development;
--Achieving a Prism score of 'Very Strong' or higher for several
consecutive
years;
--Debt-to-total capital maintained below 25%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Charges related to investments or runoff operations which
impede the company's
ability to generate 5% annual growth in shareholders' equity
before dividends
and share repurchases(excluding FAS 115);
--Operating at GAAP calendar year combined ratio of
approximately 105% or worse;
--Decline in total operating earnings that result in ROE below
6% and operating
EBIT interest coverage at 6x or worse;
--Adverse GAAP reserve development in excess of 5% of prior
year's equity;
--Achieving a Prism score of 'Adequate' or below;
--Debt-to-total capital maintained above 30%.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
CNA Financial Corporation
--$550 million 3.95% due May 15, 2024 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
CNA Financial Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$549 million 5.85% due Dec. 15, 2014 at 'BBB';
--$350 million 6.5% due Aug. 15, 2016 at 'BBB';
--$150 million 6.95% due Jan. 15, 2018 at 'BBB';
--$350 million 7.35% due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'BBB';
--$500 million 5.875% due Aug. 15, 2020 at 'BBB';
--$400 million 5.75% due Aug. 15, 2021 at 'BBB';
--$243 million 7.25% due Nov. 15, 2023 at 'BBB'.
Continental Casualty Company Group
Members:
Continental Casualty Company
American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania
Columbia Casualty Company
National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford
The Continental Insurance Company
The Continental Insurance Company of New Jersey
Transportation Insurance Company
Valley Forge Insurance Company
Surety Bonding Company of America
Universal Surety of America
Western Surety Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CFA, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide
additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Insurance Rating Methodology (November 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.