(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong
Kong-based China
CITIC Bank International Limited's (CNCBI, 'BBB'/Stable)
upcoming Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 dated subordinated notes an expected
'BBB-(exp)' rating.
The direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations will be
denominated in US
dollars and will be issued under CNCBI's USD2bn medium-term note
programme.
CNCBI expects the issue to be up to benchmark size, and it will
use the proceeds
to strengthen its capitalisation for future business growth. The
notes will be
callable by CNCBI after five years.
The notes include a non-viability clause and will qualify as
Tier 2 capital for
the bank under the Banking (Capital) Rules of Hong Kong. The
notes do not
qualify as capital for the bank's parent China CITIC Bank (CNCB,
'BBB'/Stable/'b+').
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of the final
documents conforming
to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates the notes one notch below CNCBI's Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bbb' to
reflect their below-average recovery prospect relative to senior
unsecured
instruments given their subordination and their partial
write-down feature. The
notes will not be mandatorily written down in full should CNCBI
become
non-viable, but nevertheless they can be written down in full or
in part if the
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) considers this step
necessary to maintain
the bank's viability.
The notes have been notched from the bank's VR (i.e. the anchor
rating) as Fitch
currently views the bank's credit strength to be driven by its
standalone
financial strength. No additional notching for the
non-performance risk is
applied as the agency believes such risk has been already
reflected in the VR.
Under Fitch's methodology the instrument would not qualify for
any equity
credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to CNCBI's VR would impact the issue's rating in the
absence of
support from CNCB being factored in. The VR is sensitive to
changes in its risk
appetite, particularly with regard to the expansion into China
and the degree of
integration with its parent, whose VR is lower than CNCBI's.
If CNCBI's VR is downgraded, then the issue rating could also be
sensitive to
changes around Fitch's view of parental and sovereign support,
in particular if
there were indications that support from the Chinese authorities
to CNCB could
pass through to CNCBI's subordinated notes. Fitch currently
classifies CNCBI as
a strategically important subsidiary of CNCB, which prevents its
IDR from
falling below 'BBB-' or one notch below the parent's own
sovereign
support-driven IDR.
The other ratings of CNCBI are unaffected and are as follows:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: 'F1'
Viability Rating: 'bbb'
Support Rating: '2'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB'
Subordinated notes without non-viability clauses: 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jin Hur, CA
Analyst
+852 2263 9944
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities",
dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria â€“ Effective Aug.
16, 2011 to Aug.
15, 2012
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
