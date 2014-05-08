(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned CNPC General Capital Limited's (CNPCGC) USD750m
guaranteed senior floating rate notes due 2017 and USD750m 2.75% guaranteed senior notes due
2019 final ratings of 'A+'.
The ratings reflect the irrevocable and unconditional guarantee by CNPC Finance
(HK) Limited (CPFHK; A+/Stable), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Petroleum
Finance Limited (CPF). CPF is 51%-owned by China National Petroleum Corporation
(CNPC; A+/Stable) and 49%-owned by PetroChina Limited (PetroChina; A+/Stable),
which is itself 86.51%-owned by CNPC.
The notes are rated at the same level as CPFHK's senior unsecured rating as they
represent unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the
company.
The final rating follows a review of final documentation materially conforming
to the draft documentation previously reviewed. The final ratings are same as
the expected ratings assigned on 6 May 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Operations Integral with Parent: CPF and CPFHK together function as the sole
treasury centre for the CNPC group, centralising settlements, debt financing and
cash management. CNPC appoints all of CPF's board members and senior management
members. CPF appoints all of CPFHK's board members; CPF, together with CPFHK's
board members, appoints all of CPFHK's senior management members. CPF's
consolidated assets are also material in the context of CNPC's overall balance
sheet.
Support by Parent: Note holders of CPFHK benefit from keepwell deeds from CNPC
and CPF. These keepwell deeds, while not guarantees, benefit note holders
because they and the articles of association of CPF and CPFHK ensure that the
latter has sufficient resources to meet its financial obligations. CPFHK's and
CPF's credit profiles are equalised with that of CNPC due to Fitch's assessment
of strong legal, operational and strategic ties between the entities under the
agency's Parent Subsidiary Linkage methodology. CNPC's standalone credit profile
is at the weak end of the 'AA' category; but its ratings are equalised with
those of its 100% parent, the Chinese government (A+/Stable).
Large Integrated Player: CNPC's scale, in terms of production and proven
reserves - 1,793 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and 23,516 million boe,
respectively, in 2013 - is comparable to other energy companies in the 'AA'
category. Its integrated business profile is strong with own crude production
accounting for nearly 80% of its processing requirements in 2013. This, together
with its downstream activities, significantly reduces cyclical business
volatility. In addition, the company has large-scale petroleum marketing,
petrochemical and gas mid-stream operations. CNPC's ability to generate cash is
also strong: its fund flows from operations (FFO) were approximately CNY323bn in
2013.
Strategic Importance to the State: CNPC is an integral part of the country's
energy supply chain. The company is China's largest oil and gas producer,
accounting for approximately 60% of China's total crude oil and natural gas
production. The company also accounts for approximately 60% of China's total
proved crude oil and natural gas reserves. CNPC's operating activity is subject
to extensive regulations and controls by the Chinese government, including those
on refinery gate prices for fuels and natural gas, which have led to losses or
weak profitability in these operations.
CNPC is also responsible for securing adequate energy resources for the country.
Related investments to maintain strong reserves replacement and growth,
including M&A, place a significant burden on the company's net cash flow
generation. In the last three years, reserves replacement at CNPC has been over
100%. However, the state has continued to provide support to CNPC, including
sizeable annual capital injections.
Reform in Progress: The central government's intention to further allow
private-sector funding in oil and gas related projects and more value focused
investments may lead to positive free cash flow after 2015. Although CNPC's
management has only begun drafting the blueprint for participation by strategic
investors in different projects and segments of CNPC's businesses, management
has already decided to focus its capex on domestic oil and gas exploration and
improving refinery capacity and capabilities. Fitch also expects CNPC's
investments in pipelines to reduce relative to the past three years. CNPC's main
subsidiary, PetroChina, has said it expects its capex in 2014 to be 7% lower
than in 2013. Similarly, we expect overall consolidated capex of CNPC to fall to
CNY300bn-350bn after 2014 from previous levels (about CNY495bn in 2013).
At the same time, we expect CNPC to further benefit from energy price reforms in
China. PetroChina's natural gas and pipeline business posted a CNY28.9bn
operating profit in 2013, compared with a loss of CNY2.1bn in 2012. Further gas
price reforms should improve the profitability of this business. However, we
expect slightly weaker margins in upstream operations due to weaker realized
prices on oil. The company is likely to see somewhat improved profitability in
its refining operations; however margin pressure is expected for petrochemical
products arising from weaker spreads stemming from regional overcapacity.
Overall, Fitch expects CNPC to generate negative FCF in 2014. We also expect
CNPC to continue to spend on overseas M&A adding to its external capital
requirements. Notwithstanding these, Fitch expects CNPC to maintain its
financial leverage, as measured by FFO adjusted net leverage, at below 2.0x
(2013:1.5x).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to China's Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating will lead to a
corresponding change to the IDRs of CNPC. Simultaneously, if the rating linkages
among CNPC and CPFHK remain intact, CPFHK's ratings will change accordingly.