(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CNPC
General Capital
Limited's (CNPCGC) USD7bn euro medium-term note program a rating
of 'A+'. The
notes will be irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by CNPC
Finance (HK)
Limited (CPFHK, A+/Stable).
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings reflect the irrevocable and unconditional guarantee
by CPFHK, a
wholly owned subsidiary of China Petroleum Finance Limited
(CPF). The latter is
51%-owned by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC;
A+/Stable) and
49%-owned by PetroChina Limited (PetroChina) (A+/Stable), which
is itself
86.51%-owned by CNPC.
CPFHK's and CPF's credit profiles are equalised with that of
CNPC due to Fitch's
assessment of strong legal, operational and strategic ties
between the entities
as per the agency's Parent Subsidiary Linkage methodology.
CNPC's Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'A+'/Stable is
constrained by its 100% owner, the Chinese government
(A+/Stable). Although
CNPC's financial profile has weakened due to heavy capex and
weaker cash
generation from its mid-stream operations, refining and gas
businesses
specifically, its strong operating profile as one of the world's
largest
integrated oil & gas companies makes it a 'AA' category credit
on a standalone
basis.
CPF and CPFHK together function as the sole treasury centre for
the CNPC group,
centralising settlements, debt financing and cash management.
CNPC appoints all
of CPF's board members and senior management members. CPF
appoints all of
CPFHK's board members; CPF together with CPFHK's board members
appoints all of
CPFHK senior management members. CPF's consolidated assets are
also material in
the context of CNPCs overall balance sheet. In addition,
noteholders of CPFHK
benefit from keepwell deeds from CNPC and CPF. These keepwell
deeds, while not
guarantees, are considered to be beneficial to the note holders
as they,
together with Articles of Association of CPF and CPFHK, ensure
that CPF and
CPFHK have sufficient resources to meet their financial
obligations.
Rating Sensitivities
Any change to China's Foreign-Currency IDR will lead to a
corresponding change
to the IDRs of CNPC and CPFHK and the ratings of the programme.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Edwin Lam
Director
+852 2263 9975
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Ltd.
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Michael Wu
Director
+852 2263 9922
Committee Chairperson
Buddhika Piyasena
Director
+65 6796 7223
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 8
August 2012, and
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage, dated 8 August 2012, are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.