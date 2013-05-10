(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CNPC General Capital Limited's (CNPCGC) USD7bn euro medium-term note program a rating of 'A+'. The notes will be irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by CNPC Finance (HK) Limited (CPFHK, A+/Stable). Key Rating Drivers The ratings reflect the irrevocable and unconditional guarantee by CPFHK, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Petroleum Finance Limited (CPF). The latter is 51%-owned by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC; A+/Stable) and 49%-owned by PetroChina Limited (PetroChina) (A+/Stable), which is itself 86.51%-owned by CNPC. CPFHK's and CPF's credit profiles are equalised with that of CNPC due to Fitch's assessment of strong legal, operational and strategic ties between the entities as per the agency's Parent Subsidiary Linkage methodology. CNPC's Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'/Stable is constrained by its 100% owner, the Chinese government (A+/Stable). Although CNPC's financial profile has weakened due to heavy capex and weaker cash generation from its mid-stream operations, refining and gas businesses specifically, its strong operating profile as one of the world's largest integrated oil & gas companies makes it a 'AA' category credit on a standalone basis. CPF and CPFHK together function as the sole treasury centre for the CNPC group, centralising settlements, debt financing and cash management. CNPC appoints all of CPF's board members and senior management members. CPF appoints all of CPFHK's board members; CPF together with CPFHK's board members appoints all of CPFHK senior management members. CPF's consolidated assets are also material in the context of CNPCs overall balance sheet. In addition, noteholders of CPFHK benefit from keepwell deeds from CNPC and CPF. These keepwell deeds, while not guarantees, are considered to be beneficial to the note holders as they, together with Articles of Association of CPF and CPFHK, ensure that CPF and CPFHK have sufficient resources to meet their financial obligations. Rating Sensitivities Any change to China's Foreign-Currency IDR will lead to a corresponding change to the IDRs of CNPC and CPFHK and the ratings of the programme. Contacts: Primary Analyst Edwin Lam Director +852 2263 9975 Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Ltd. 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Michael Wu Director +852 2263 9922 Committee Chairperson Buddhika Piyasena Director +65 6796 7223 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 8 August 2012, and Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage, dated 8 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.