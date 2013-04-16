(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to CoBank, ACB's (CoBank) $200 million non-cumulative perpetual preferred issuance. Quarterly coupons are payable on Jan. 1, April 1, July 1 and Oct. 1 of each year (commencing on July 1, 2013). The securities are perpetual but are callable on the first day of January, April, July and October beginning July 1, 2018. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Bank hybrid securities, such as this preferred issuance, are typically notched down from the issuing entity's Viability rating. However, in the absence of a Viability rating (as is the case with CoBank), the hybrids are notched from the issuing entity's long-term IDR ('AA-' for CoBank). The notch differential reflects an assessment of loss severity of the preferred issuance relative to the average recoveries assumed for a typical bank senior debt instrument. The differential is also indicative of incremental non-performance risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES In this case, the hybrid instrument is rated five notches lower than CoBank's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This reflects the designed loss-absorbing nature of the preferred stock as well as its non-cumulative or deferral feature. Therefore, the company's preferred ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in its long-term IDR. Proceeds of the offering are intended to increase CoBank's regulatory capital levels and for general corporate purposes. Fitch has affirmed the following rating with a Stable Outlook: CoBank, ACB --Non-Cumulative Preferred at 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-1771 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Bain Rumohr, CFA Associate Director +1-312-368-3153 Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-1827 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (Dec. 5, 2012); --'Fitch Affirms the Farm Credit System at 'AAA' & Farm Credit System Banks at 'AA-'' (Sept. 11, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.