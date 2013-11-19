(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A(exp)' rating to Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V.'s (KOF) proposed multi-tranche issuance of up to USD2 billion between five to 30 years. The proceeds of the issuance are expected to be used to refinance current indebtedness and general corporate purposes. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS: KOF's ratings continue to reflect the company's substantial free cash flow (FCF) generation, solid financial position, ample financial flexibility and strong business profile. The ratings also reflect the company's strategic relationship with The Coca-Cola Company (KO; rated 'A+'/Outlook Stable) and the explicit and implicit financial support KOF has received from KO. In addition, the ratings consider the geographical diversification of the EBITDA generated outside of Mexico, as well as its strong credit profile. Expected Deleverage Fitch incorporates that leverage will gradually decline in the following years approaching historical levels after the recent acquisitions in Brazil of Companhia Fluminense de Refrigerantes, S.A. (Fluminese) and Spaipa S.A. Industria Brasileira de Bebidas (Spaipa). On a pro forma basis, including the effect of these acquisitions, Fitch estimates that KOF's total debt to EBITDA and net debt to EBITDA, will increase to approximately 2.0x and 1.6x, respectively, by the year-end 2013. Fitch expects that KOF's gross leverage and net leverage will strengthen in the following two years to levels around 1.5x and 1.3x, respectively, through higher EBITDA generation or debt reduction. For the last 12 months as of Sept. 30, 2013, the company's total debt to EBITDA was 1.6x, while net debt to EBITDA was 0.7x. Ample Liquidity KOF's liquidity position is ample. As of Sept. 30, 2013, the company had MXN23.8 billion of cash and marketable securities, which included around USD500 million from a loan related to Spaipa's acquisition, and short term debt maturities of MXN8.5 billion. In addition, in October 2013 the company obtained USD1.5 billion loan to complete the acquisition financing of Spaipa. With the proceeds expected to obtain from the proposed issuance, the company's management plans to refinance a portion of its total debt, improving its debt maturity profile and liquidity risk. Strong FCF Generation Fitch expects KOF's FCF generation to remain strong over the long term. During the last five years, the company's FCF estimated by Fitch after covering capital expenditures and dividends has averaged annually approximately MXN5.5 billion. Fitch believes that KOF's FCF generation provides financial flexibility across the ups and downs of economic cycles to maintain a conservative capital structure. Stable Operating Performance During the first nine months ended Sept. 30, 2013, net sales increased 3% to MXN109.7 million, while total volume increased 4% to 2,323 million unit cases, when compared to the same period of last year. On a comparable basis, excluding the effect of recent acquisitions, KOF's revenues and volume growth was 1%, reflecting a slight decline of volume in the territories of Mexico and Brazil and the effect of devaluation of currencies from its South American operations. Consolidated EBITDA margin has been relatively stable at levels around 18%. Higher profitability in Mexico and Central America has compensated the decrease in operating margins from South America. Excise Tax Manageable Fitch expects that KOF's sales volume growth should be negatively affected in 2014 following the MXN1 per liter excise tax on beverages with sugar content approved by the Mexican Congress. The effect of this tax is expected to be transferred to consumers resulting in an increase in average sales prices of close to 15%. Fitch considers that the company's price initiatives, productivity efficiencies and flexible portfolio should contribute to maintain relatively stable their profitability and financial position. RATING SENSITIVITIES Downgrade pressures in the ratings could be triggered if KOF's leverage ratios in the following 18 to 24 months are above Fitch's expectation or by a change in the company's long term capital structure that materially deviates from its historical levels. After the recent acquisitions, Fitch does not foresee any positive rating action over the medium term. Fitch currently rates KOF as follow: --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Local currency IDR 'A'; --National scale long-term rating 'AAA(mex)'; --National scale short-term rating 'F1+(mex)'; --Senior notes for USD500 million due 2020 'A'; --Certificados Bursatiles for MXN7,500 million due 2023 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact Primary Analyst Rogelio Gonzalez Director +52-81-8399-9100 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Secondary Analyst Johnny da Silva Director +1-212-612-0367 Committee Chairperson Alberto Moreno Senior Director +52-81-8399-9100 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013). 