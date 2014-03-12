(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned COFACE SA's proposed issue of dated EUR-denominated subordinated notes, irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Compagnie francaise d'assurance pour le commerce exterieur (Coface), an expected rating of 'A-(EXP)'. The rating of the bond is notched down two levels from Coface's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', in line with Fitch's criteria. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Coface group's major insurance entities, Coface's and Coface North America Insurance Company's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. The agency has also affirmed Coface's Long-term IDR at 'A+'. COFACE SA's Long-term IDR has been affirmed at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlooks on all ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS The main purpose of the proposed issue is to optimise the group's capital structure. It will be redeemed at maturity in March 2024. The securities will pay a fixed annual coupon for 10 years. The notes are subordinated to senior creditors and senior to deeply subordinated notes. The company has the option to defer coupon payments on a cumulative basis if the regulatory solvency margin ratio falls below 100% or if regulator deems it necessary in view of its assessment of the financial condition of the group with applicable supervisory regulations. The new bond is expected by Fitch to qualify for Tier 2 capital recognition under Solvency 2 and currently qualifies for 100% equity credit under Solvency 1. Under Fitch's methodology, this instrument will be treated as 100% capital within Fitch's risk-based capital assessment and as 100% debt in Fitch's financial leverage calculations. COFACE SA's financial leverage ratio is expected to remain within a range that is commensurate with the group's current rating level. Coface group's ratings reflect its unchanged leading market position in credit insurance, its solid solvency, its strong earnings and its conservative investment policy. Fitch considers the Coface group as extremely strongly capitalised, both on the agency's own risk-adjusted capital basis and on a regulatory solvency basis. The group distributed an interim dividend of EUR65m in 2013 to its parent company, Natixis (IDR A/Stable). Fitch expects Coface group's 2014 solvency to remain strong. Its underwriting performance has been consistently strong, which Fitch expects to continue. It is reflected in a Fitch-calculated net combined ratio of 92.7% for the group in 2013, somewhat higher than 89% for 2012, mainly driven by a higher cost ratio due to higher acquisition and administrative expenses. The group reported a EUR127m net profit in 2013, of which EUR28m was from realised gains. Fitch expects profitability to be stable in 2014. Fitch views Coface group's strategic importance to its parent company, Natixis (A/Stable), as limited. Given Natixis's weaker financial profile, Fitch believes that the ability of Natixis to support Coface is limited. Moreover, Natixis intends to gradually dispose of the Coface group, starting 2014 by means of an IPO. Overall, Fitch views Natixis's ownership of Coface group as neutral to the latter's ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES The debt rating is subject to the same rating factors that might affect COFACE SA's Long-Term IDR. The ratings could be downgraded if capital is extracted by Natixis from Coface or if Coface's standalone profile deteriorates as a result of increased corporate insolvencies leading to a combined ratio above 100% or a material fall in capital from current levels over a sustained period. Factors that could trigger a rating upgrade include a new and financially stronger shareholding structure in which Coface's strategic importance increases while maintaining its strong standalone financial profile. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Compagnie francaise d'assurance pour le commerce exterieur: IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+' COFACE SA: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' Subordinated assigned at 'A- (EXP)' Coface North America Insurance Company: IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Coface Finanz GmbH: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Amelie Hibos Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 78 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 37 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 