(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned COFACE
SA's proposed
issue of dated EUR-denominated subordinated notes, irrevocably
and
unconditionally guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Compagnie
francaise
d'assurance pour le commerce exterieur (Coface), an expected
rating of
'A-(EXP)'.
The rating of the bond is notched down two levels from Coface's
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', in line with Fitch's criteria. The
final rating is
contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Coface group's major insurance
entities,
Coface's and Coface North America Insurance Company's Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at 'AA-'.
The agency has also affirmed Coface's Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
COFACE SA's
Long-term IDR has been affirmed at 'A' and Short-term IDR at
'F1'. The Outlooks
on all ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the end
of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main purpose of the proposed issue is to optimise the
group's capital
structure. It will be redeemed at maturity in March 2024. The
securities will
pay a fixed annual coupon for 10 years. The notes are
subordinated to senior
creditors and senior to deeply subordinated notes. The company
has the option to
defer coupon payments on a cumulative basis if the regulatory
solvency margin
ratio falls below 100% or if regulator deems it necessary in
view of its
assessment of the financial condition of the group with
applicable supervisory
regulations.
The new bond is expected by Fitch to qualify for Tier 2 capital
recognition
under Solvency 2 and currently qualifies for 100% equity credit
under Solvency
1. Under Fitch's methodology, this instrument will be treated as
100% capital
within Fitch's risk-based capital assessment and as 100% debt in
Fitch's
financial leverage calculations. COFACE SA's financial leverage
ratio is
expected to remain within a range that is commensurate with the
group's current
rating level.
Coface group's ratings reflect its unchanged leading market
position in credit
insurance, its solid solvency, its strong earnings and its
conservative
investment policy.
Fitch considers the Coface group as extremely strongly
capitalised, both on the
agency's own risk-adjusted capital basis and on a regulatory
solvency basis. The
group distributed an interim dividend of EUR65m in 2013 to its
parent company,
Natixis (IDR A/Stable). Fitch expects Coface group's 2014
solvency to remain
strong.
Its underwriting performance has been consistently strong, which
Fitch expects
to continue. It is reflected in a Fitch-calculated net combined
ratio of 92.7%
for the group in 2013, somewhat higher than 89% for 2012, mainly
driven by a
higher cost ratio due to higher acquisition and administrative
expenses. The
group reported a EUR127m net profit in 2013, of which EUR28m was
from realised
gains. Fitch expects profitability to be stable in 2014.
Fitch views Coface group's strategic importance to its parent
company, Natixis
(A/Stable), as limited. Given Natixis's weaker financial
profile, Fitch believes
that the ability of Natixis to support Coface is limited.
Moreover, Natixis
intends to gradually dispose of the Coface group, starting 2014
by means of an
IPO. Overall, Fitch views Natixis's ownership of Coface group as
neutral to the
latter's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The debt rating is subject to the same rating factors that might
affect COFACE
SA's Long-Term IDR. The ratings could be downgraded if capital
is extracted by
Natixis from Coface or if Coface's standalone profile
deteriorates as a result
of increased corporate insolvencies leading to a combined ratio
above 100% or a
material fall in capital from current levels over a sustained
period.
Factors that could trigger a rating upgrade include a new and
financially
stronger shareholding structure in which Coface's strategic
importance increases
while maintaining its strong standalone financial profile.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Compagnie francaise d'assurance pour le commerce exterieur:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+'
COFACE SA:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated assigned at 'A- (EXP)'
Coface North America Insurance Company:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Coface Finanz GmbH:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
