PARIS/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned COFACE
SA's EUR380m
dated subordinated notes, irrevocably and unconditionally
guaranteed on a
subordinated basis by Compagnie francaise d'assurance pour le
commerce exterieur
(Coface), a final rating of 'A-', following receipt of final
documentation which
conforms with information previously received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of the bond is notched down two levels from Coface's
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', in line with Fitch's criteria. The
main purpose of
the bonds is to optimise the group's capital structure. It will
be redeemed at
maturity in March 2024. The securities pay a fixed annual coupon
of 4.125% for
10 years. The notes are subordinated to senior creditors and
senior to deeply
subordinated notes. The company has the option to defer coupon
payments on a
cumulative basis if the regulatory solvency margin ratio falls
below 100% or if
regulator deems it necessary in view of its assessment of the
financial
condition of the group with applicable supervisory regulations.
According to the terms and conditions, the new bond qualifies
for Tier 2 capital
recognition under Solvency 2 and currently qualifies for 100%
equity credit
under Solvency 1. Under Fitch's methodology, this instrument is
treated as 100%
capital within Fitch's risk-based capital assessment and as 100%
debt in Fitch's
financial leverage calculations. COFACE SA's financial leverage
ratio is
expected to remain within a range that is commensurate with the
group's current
rating level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The debt rating is subject to the same rating factors that might
affect COFACE
SA's Long-term IDR. The ratings could be downgraded if capital
is extracted by
ultimate parent Natixis from Coface or if Coface's standalone
profile
deteriorates as a result of increased corporate insolvencies
leading to a
combined ratio above 100% or a material fall in capital from
current levels over
a sustained period.
Factors that could trigger a rating upgrade include a new and
financially
stronger shareholding structure in which Coface's strategic
importance increases
while maintaining its strong standalone financial profile.
COFACE SA's other ratings, which are unaffected by today's
action, are as
follows:
COFACE SA:
Long-term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: 'F1'
Commercial paper: 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 78
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
