(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Commerzbank AG - Mortgage
Pfandbriefe
here
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Commerzbank AG's
(CBK; A+/Stable/F1+) inaugural mortgage Pfandbrief issue an
expected 'AAA(EXP)'
rating with a Stable Outlook. The first Pfandbrief is expected
to be issued with
a size of EUR500m, a fixed coupon and a maturity of seven years.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating on CBK's mortgage Pfandbrief is based on
CBK's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an assigned Discontinuity
Cap (D-Cap) of 4
(moderate risk) and the over-collateralisation (OC) between the
cover pool and
the Pfandbrief of at least 10.5%, equal to the breakeven OC for
a 'AAA' rating,
and factoring in a two-notch uplift for outstanding recoveries
given default.
The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the
liquidity gap
and systemic risk component. The systemic alternative management
and asset
segregation are equivalent for all German Pfandbrief programmes
and assessed as
very low risk and low risk respectively. The cover pool-specific
alternative
management component is assessed as low risk and the privileged
derivative
component as very low risk. There are no derivatives registered
in the cover
pool.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of CBK's mortgage Pfandbriefe would be
vulnerable to a
downgrade if: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches
to 'BBB+' or
lower; (ii) the D-Cap falls by three or more categories to 1
(very high risk) or
lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis
drops below the
agency's 'AAA' breakeven level of 10.5%.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal requirement of
2% excess OC on a net present value basis, it would not be
sufficient to allow
for timely payment of the Pfandbriefe following an issuer
default. As a result,
the Pfandbriefe rating would be downgraded to 'AA' reflecting
outstanding
recoveries and thus a two-notch rating uplift above
Commerzbank's IDR.
PROGRAMME CHARACTERISTICS
The provisional cover pool consists of 2,848 residential
mortgage loans with a
total outstanding balance of EUR0.78bn. By end-December 2013,
CBK expects the
cover pool to increase above EUR1bn. Of the loans 95.1% are
annuity loans; the
remainder are bullet loans. Only 0.1% of the loans are
floating-rate. The
seasoning of the portfolio averages two years. The weighted
average (WA)
remaining term to maturity averages 24 years. The maximum loan
amount on a
borrower level in the cover pool accounts to EUR6.2m.
In a 'AAA' stress scenario, Fitch calculated a default rate of
26.5% and a
recovery rate of 72.4% for the cover pool resulting in a loss of
7.3%.
The redemption profile of the bonds does not match the
amortisation of the cover
pool. The cover assets are amortising, with a weighted average
remaining term to
maturity of around 24 years based on the calculated final
maturity date, while
that of the Pfandbriefe is seven years. The regular asset cash
flows may not be
sufficient to redeem maturing Pfandbriefe, resulting in the need
to sell assets.
Fitch models asset sales at a stressed price leading to a higher
breakeven OC
and more assets to be sold. The breakeven OC level calculated by
Fitch is highly
sensitive to prepayment assumptions and varying bond maturities.
The Pfandbriefe
are payable in full at bond maturity while the assets provide
incoming cash
flows over a longer time period.
The cash flow profiles are well-matched in terms of interest
rates and
currencies. All cover assets and the covered bonds are
EUR-denominated. The
loans in the initial cover pool predominantly carry a fixed
interest rate
(initially 99.9%), while the covered bonds are expected to pay a
fixed coupon.
Fitch has taken these mismatches into account when modelling the
expected cash
flows by applying stresses to interest rates movements.
More details on the programme's structure and Fitch's analysis
are published in
the Presale report which is available at www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on
the link above.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 131
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Eberhard Hackel
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 117
Committee Chairperson
Susanne Matern, CFA
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 237
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
