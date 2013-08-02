(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements (CGL) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', Short-term IDR of 'F1' and Support Rating of '1'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.

CGL is one of the main non-captive car finance companies in France and a leading recreational boat lender in Europe. CGL is a licenced credit institution and is a subsidiary of Societe Generale (SG; A/Stable/F1/a-).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

CGL's ratings are based on Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability that CGL's parent, SG, would provide support, in case of need. CGL's IDRs are equalised with those of SG as Fitch considers CGL a core subsidiary of SG. SG's IDRs reflect the extremely high probability of support from the French state if required. CGL's Long-term IDR is aligned with SG's Long-term IDR (which is at its Support Rating Floor), as Fitch considers that if required, state support to CGL would flow through the parent.

CGL's ratings reflect its unique role within the SG group. It is the group's specialised company for auto financing and SG uses this expertise to serve its clients and develop its franchise. CGL also provides services to several group entities (i.e. credit servicing and collection), which in Fitch's opinion, contributes to its strategic importance within the group.

CGL is well integrated with its parent. SG directly owns 99.9% of CGL and appoints most of CGL's key management as well as members of the board of directors and executive committee. CGL's strategy is decided at the SG level, and CGL operates under its parent's strict monitoring. CGL's risk unit reports to SG's, and CGL's chief risk officer is seconded from SG. All risk procedures and policies are approved by SG.

Fitch considers CGL's funding and capital to be fungible within SG's. The bulk of CGL's funding (over 90%) is provided by its parent, and Fitch does not expect this to change materially in the short to medium term. A default of CGL would constitute a significant reputational risk to SG and potentially damage its franchise. Moreover, CGL and SG are regulated by the same authority (Autorite de Controle Prudentiel), which according to Fitch would exert pressure on SG to support CGL if needed.

In line with Fitch's criteria, CGL has not been assigned a Viability Rating as it cannot be meaningfully analysed on a standalone basis given its integration into the parent.

RATING SENSITIVITY

CGL's IDRs and Outlook are sensitive to changes in SG's and are likely to move in tandem with the latter's. SG's IDRs would be sensitive to a decrease in Fitch's view of France's ability (as measured by its rating) or willingness to support it. SG's IDRs are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for French financial institutions. In addition, a decrease in CGL's strategic importance to or integration with SG, as assessed by Fitch, could lead to a downgrade of CGL's IDRs and Support Rating.