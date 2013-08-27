(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-'
rating to
Corporacion Andina de Fomento's (CAF) three-year Australian
(AUD) dollar senior
unsecured notes. A full list of CAF's current ratings follows at
the end of this
press release.
Based on the documentation provided, CAF issued AUD350 million
fixed-rate senior
unsecured notes under its Australian medium term note programme.
The notes carry
a 4.25% coupon and will mature on Sept. 1, 2016. Interest
payments will be paid
semi-annually commencing on March 1, 2014 up to and including
the maturity date.
CAF is the first Latin American issuer to access the Australian
debt market.
The proceeds will be used for general business purposes.
Considering the
multilateral bank's financial profile, the impact on CAF's
leverage of this
issuance is not deemed significant by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CAF's ratings reflect its solid financial profile and the
privileges and
immunities conferred on it by its member countries. However, the
member
countries' creditworthiness relative to higher rated
multilateral development
banks (MDB) as well as still relevant loan concentrations, weigh
on the entity's
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the senior notes is sensitive to any change in
CAF's long-term
foreign currency IDR. The Stable Outlook on CAF's IDRs reflects
Fitch's
expectation of continued conservative risk management, which
should sustain
CAF's steady financial performance and a risk profile compatible
with its
current ratings.
Though not likely in the near term, CAF's ratings could benefit
from a sustained
reduction of loan concentrations, as well as material
improvements in its
borrowers' creditworthiness or in capitalization ratios.
A stress situation in a member country that significantly
affects asset quality
or results in the invalidation of CAF's preferred creditor
status or transfer
and convertibility restrictions for private sector borrowers
would be negative
for creditworthiness. Additionally, a prolonged decline in
capitalization
related to asset losses, rapid operations growth or increased
earnings
volatility as well as a structural weakening of liquidity could
also be negative
for CAF's ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of
assumptions. Fitch assumes
that member countries, even if experiencing severe difficulties
(such as
Argentina, rated 'CC'), will continue to honor CAF's preferred
creditor status
and exempt its private sector borrowers from any measures that
may impact the
transfer and/or convertibility of their debt service payments,
should any member
country decide to default selectively to their creditors. Fitch
also assumes
that shareholder support will remain strong, with the
expectation that paid-in
capital contributions will continue to be received on time from
CAF's member
countries.
Fitch currently rates CAF as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-';
--Commercial paper 'F1+';
--Long-term National Rating in Venezuela 'AAA(ven)'; Outlook
Stable(The
'AAA(ven)' rating is equivalent to an 'A1' rating when using the
mandatory
rating scale required by the local Securities Exchange
Commission);
--Short-term National Rating in Venezuela 'F1+(ven)';
--Long-term National Debt Rating in Mexico 'AAA(mex)';
--Long-term National Debt Rating in Panama 'AAA(pan)'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Multilateral Development Banks' (May 23, 2012).
