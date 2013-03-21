(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BB+' rating
to Correction
Corporation of America's (CCA) proposed $675 million senior
unsecured notes due
2020 and 2023, and a 'BBB-' to the amended revolving credit
facility. CCA's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BB+' and the Rating Outlook is
Stable.
The new bond issuance and upsized revolver are a result of the
company's
conversion (effective Jan. 1, 2013) from a C-Corp to a REIT with
a Taxable REIT
Subsidiary structure.
Proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance $465
million of outstanding
7.75% senior notes due 2017, to pay the cash portion of an E&P
(earnings &
profits) dividend, and for roughly $70 million in other costs
associated with
the transaction and REIT conversion.
For lenders that agree to the amend & extend terms, the existing
revolving
credit facility is being extended to a December 2017 expiration
from 2016 and
upsized to as much as $900 million from $785 million, which will
provide
additional liquidity to offset the weaker free cash flow (FCF)
profile. The
amended credit facility will have a $100 million accordion
feature.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The REIT conversion does not place pressure on the ratings or
Rating Outlook, as
discussed in Fitch's rating comment on Jan. 31, 2013, available
at
www.fitchratings.com. However, Fitch does view CCA's REIT
conversion as a slight
negative from a credit perspective, driven primarily by the
requirement to
distribute at least 90% of taxable income to shareholders per
regulations
governing REITs. Fitch estimates the increased dividends will
more than offset
the potential tax savings and deteriorate the FCF profile by
roughly $90 million
as compared to the company pre-REIT conversion.
While this will restrain the company's ability to build more
than one new
correctional facility per year with FCF, management has
increased its internal
minimum liquidity threshold, which mitigates the increased
reliance on
consistent capital market access to grow and refinance
indebtedness.
CCA will retain a strong financial profile in Fitch's view, as
total leverage
will increase to around 3x pro forma for the new issuance (from
2.5x), in line
with prior expectations. Leverage through the secured credit
facility at Dec.
31, 2012 will remain neutral at 1.5x, but it increases to
roughly 2x on a fully
drawn basis (from 1.8x) if the amend & extend is fully executed,
given the
upsized commitment.
At Dec. 31, 2012, Fitch calculated funds from operations (FFO)
less maintenance
capex of roughly $237 million for CCA and expects this to
increase sizably for
2013 by roughly $50 million-$55 million, reflecting tax savings
from the REIT
conversion, partially offset by a slight decline in EBITDA. On a
forward-run
rate basis, this results in roughly $290 million-$300 million of
annual FFO less
maintenance capex.
This strong and stable stream of cash flow will be used to
support the large
recurring dividend commitments, which Fitch estimates to be
roughly $215
million-$220 million on a run rate basis going forward
(excluding the one-time
E&P distribution). It should also be able to support
fluctuations in accounts
receivable, as well as other discretionary items including some
prison
construction, share repurchases, additional dividends, and/or
paying down the
balance on the revolver ($655 million at Dec. 31, 2012).
CCA's debt maturity profile is attractive. The only debt in the
pro forma
capital structure consists of $655 million on the revolver whose
December 2016
maturity will be pushed out to December 2017 (if the amend &
extend is fully
executed), and the proposed $675 million of unsecured notes due
2020 and 2023.
The secured credit facility is rated 'BBB-', one notch above the
IDR. CCA's
accounts receivables are pledged as collateral, which totaled
$252 million as of
Dec. 31, 2012. Equity in the company's domestic operating
subsidiaries and 65%
of international subs is also pledged as collateral, but
long-term fixed assets
are not pledged.
The secured debt market for prisons remains undeveloped and is
unlikely to
become as deep as that for other commercial real estate asset
classes, weakening
the contingent liquidity provided by CCA's unencumbered asset
pool. Fitch would
view more positively an increase in institutional secured lender
interest for
prisons through business cycles, as this increase would mitigate
the reduced
financial flexibility stemming from the conversion. Fitch
expects that the
company will retain strong access to capital via the unsecured
bank, bond and
equity markets, given Fitch's expectation for strong credit
metrics that are
supported by the niche property type's stable cash flows derived
from providing
essential governmental services.
Financial Policies
Following the conversion to REIT status with a TRS structure,
Fitch continues to
expect the company will manage leverage to around 3x when
allocating capital
toward additional share repurchases and/ or dividends.
The 'BB+' IDR incorporates CCA's financial policies, including
the willingness
to increase leverage to a cap of around 4x that would only be
reached via
opportunistic growth investments such as facility acquisitions
and/or
construction of multiple facilities in a relatively short period
of time. The
timing of such growth opportunities is difficult to predict,
returns on capital
have been attractive, and its main competitor (GEO) is more
highly leveraged,
all of which support the potential for leverage to increase.
In the event leverage were to increase to the 4x range due to
growth
opportunities, Fitch expects that discretionary capital
allocation policies
would shift toward reducing leverage to around 3x within a
relatively short
period. However, the reduced FCF profile from the REIT
conversion will limit the
company's ability to deleverage quickly, so the timing of any
deleveraging could
be influenced by its willingness to issue equity to partially
fund any growth
opportunities.
Additionally, CCA has increased its internal minimum liquidity
threshold as
noted above. Fitch expects the company to manage liquidity to
this higher level,
which gives it ample flexibility to potentially build multiple
facilities
simultaneously, offsetting its weaker pro forma FCF profile.
Solid Secular Credit Factors and Competitive Position
The 'BB+' IDR considers the industry structure and other credit
characteristics
of private correctional facilities, which Fitch believes will
remain attractive
for the long term, as described more fully in the January
comment.
A lingering concern has been the concentration of the company's
customers, which
is exemplified by ongoing uncertainty regarding contracts with
the California
Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). CDCR made
up 12% of total
revenue for 2012, and revenue will be under pressure in the
coming years,
depending on the pace of successful implementation of changes
proposed in
California's corrections realignment program and whether or not
federal judges
uphold their prior rulings centered on CDCR prison population
reduction.
Fitch's base case assumes material declines in business from
California, but
there is ample cushion for operating declines within the context
of the 'BB+'
IDR.
Limited Real Estate Value
Based on a cost of $60,000 per bed, the replacement cost of the
company's 47
facilities is around $4 billion, which compares to roughly $1.1
billion of debt
and a current enterprise value of $4.9 billion.
The company's real estate holdings provide only modest credit
support in Fitch's
view. There are limited alternative uses of prisons, the
properties are often in
rural areas, and there is no established mortgage market as a
contingent
liquidity source. However, the facilities do provide essential
governmental
services, so there is inherent value in the properties. Also,
prisons have a
long depreciable life (50 years) with a practical useful life
greater than that
(equivalent to 75 years), and CCA has a young owned portfolio
(median age of 16
years).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Considerations for an investment grade IDR include the
following:
--Further penetration and public acceptance of private
correctional facilities;
--An acceleration of market share gains and/or contract wins;
--Adherence to more conservative financial policies (2.0x
leverage target; 4.0x
minimum fixed charge coverage);
--Increased mortgage lending activity in the private prisons
sector.
Considerations for downward pressure on the 'BB+' IDR and/or
Stable Outlook
include:
--Increased pressure on per diem rates from customers;
--Decreasing market share gains and/or notable contract losses;
--Material political decisions related to long-term dynamics of
the private
correctional facilities industry;
--Leverage sustaining above 4.0x and FFO fixed charge coverage
sustaining below
4.0x.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
