(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Cote d'Ivoire - Rating Action
Report
here
LONDON, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Cote d'Ivoire
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B'.
The Outlooks
are Positive. Cote d'Ivoire's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
are also assigned a 'B' rating. Fitch has also assigned Cote
d'Ivoire a Country
Ceiling of 'BBB-' in line with the Country Ceiling for the Union
Economique et
Monetaire Ouest Africaine. A Short-term foreign currency IDR has
been assigned
at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cote d'Ivoire's 'B' IDRs with Positive Outlooks are supported by
its recent
track record of reforms and economic policy, triggered by the
return to
political stability since mid-2011. Economic performance has
been notable and
significant external debt relief has markedly improved the
sovereign's debt
profile. Fitch expects Cote d'Ivoire to continue on this
positive path as long
as political stability prevails. The rating is constrained by
the recent history
of debt restructuring and political instability and weak
structural indicators
(including GDP per capita, human development, ease of doing
business and
governance indicators).
The 2015 presidential election will be a key test of the return
to stability in
Cote d'Ivoire. After a decade of recurrent conflict, the
political environment
has stabilised since mid-2011. The security situation, a top
priority of the new
administration under President Ouattara, has greatly improved. A
probable
scenario is that the current president will be re-elected in
October 2015, as he
is credited with maintaining peace and achieving significant
economic gains
(real income per capita has increased by 12% since 2011), and
stability will
prevail. However, given recent history, there are risks of
renewed conflict and
instability.
High real GDP growth, at 9.8% in 2012 and 9.1% in 2013, has been
driven by the
return to political stability, large public and private
investments to rebuild
infrastructure and structural reforms. Cote d'Ivoire was among
the ten best
reformers in 2013 according to the Doing Business report of the
World Bank,
albeit from a low base. The current National Development Plan
targets
infrastructure (roads, bridges and dams) and will support the
private sector and
regional integration. Fitch expects that as the second-largest
industrial power
and third-largest economy in the Economic Community of West
African States
(ECOWAS), Cote d'Ivoire will continue to attract large
investment inflows. Fitch
expects GDP growth to remain rapid, at 9% in 2014 and 8.5% in
2015. The main
risk to the growth scenario is renewed instability or conflict
that would affect
confidence.
Cote d'Ivoire restructured its external and domestic debt in
2012 following the
2010/2011 conflict when it missed three coupon payments on its
2032 Eurobond and
temporarily stopped servicing domestic debt. By the end of 2012,
Cote d'Ivoire
had normalised relations with all its creditors (domestic and
external) and had
benefited from significant external debt relief under the
Heavily Indebted Poor
Countries initiative (completion point reached in June 2012).
The debt service
on the Eurobond has been clean since June 2012.
At an estimated 42.9% of GDP in 2014, public debt remains high
relative to
African peers despite external debt cancellation, although it is
in line with
the 'B' peers median (43% of GDP). Debt equivalent to 10% of GDP
is owed to
France and falls under the Debt for Development Swap programme
(Contrat de
Desendettement et de Developpement or C2D) by which France
transfers back to
Cote d'Ivoire the debt repayment in the form of grants to
finance development
projects. Debt will gradually decline as a percentage of GDP due
to C2D debt
repayment, expected continuing high growth and manageable budget
deficits.
Cote d'Ivoire is building a positive track record on fiscal
policy with limited
budget deficits, at 2.3% of GDP in 2013, despite a marked
increase in capital
spending. Fitch expects the deficit will be below 3% of GDP by
2015 despite
potential spending slippage related to the election. In the
context of the
monetary union, Fitch assigns a higher weight to prudent fiscal
policy given the
importance of having adequate local currency financing in order
to maintain
access to central bank FX reserves.
Public finance management is a weakness relative to peers as
illustrated by low
and volatile budget revenue (21% of GDP) and high wages
(equivalent to 34% of
government revenues). Domestic arrears to state suppliers (1.1%
of GDP) relate
to the pre-2010 era and are being gradually repaid. Potential
buffers in the
case of a fiscal shock are relatively thin.
Despite rising investment, the current account deficit was only
1.6% of GDP in
2013, reflecting the strong export base of Cote d'Ivoire and its
structural
trade surplus (12% of GDP in 2012). The current account deficit
will gradually
increase (3.1% by 2015) given rising investment.
Franc zone membership has ensured a supportive macro environment
including a
stable currency, low inflation and rules out the risk of balance
of payments
crises. It is backed by high foreign reserves pooled at the
regional level and
the French guarantee on convertibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are:
-Smooth 2015 presidential election and continued political
stability thereafter.
-Success in implementing pro-growth structural reforms, which
contribute to a
continuing high GDP growth trajectory in a context of macro
stability.
-Improvement in public finance management that leads to stronger
tax receipts,
falling current spending as a percentage of revenues and
stronger solvency
indicators (including lower public debt as a percentage of
government revenues,
currently at 207%).
-Continued moderation in the twin deficits.
The current rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch does
not currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
a downgrade.
However the following factors could lead to a negative rating
action:
-Deterioration in the political and security environment,
notably surrounding
the 2015 presidential election.
-A marked deterioration in the twin deficits.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Cote d'Ivoire will continue structural
reforms supported by
its close collaboration with the international community,
including the
International Monetary Fund.
Fitch assumes the gradual increase in global GDP growth (to 3.2%
by 2015 from
2.4% in 2013) will support demand for commodities produced by
Cote d'Ivoire
(cocoa, oil, rubber, gold and coffee).
Fitch assumes the monetary arrangement with France will keep
supporting
macroeconomic stability and the fixed parity of the CFA franc
against the euro
will remain unchanged.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+44 20 3530 1539
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 82
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.